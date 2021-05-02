Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits Next / Hamilton explains costly "split-second" glance at restart
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Raikkonen takes blame for Portimao crash with Giovinazzi

By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Kimi Raikkonen has taken responsibility for colliding with Alfa Romeo Formula 1 teammate Antonio Giovinazzi in the Portuguese Grand Prix, explaining he was distracted changing switches on his steering wheel.

Raikkonen takes blame for Portimao crash with Giovinazzi

The Finnish driver made an impressive start to the race in Portugal, making up two places on the opening lap, but at the start of the second lap he ran into the rear of Giovinazzi which ripped off his Alfa Romeo's front wing and it became lodged under the front wheels of his car.

Raikkonen skated into the gravel at Turn 1, which forced him to retire from the race, while his teammate escaped any major damage and finished the Portimao race in 12th place.

The 2007 F1 world champion conceded it was his mistake and explained he was looking at his steering wheel to change a switch when he misjudged the closing speeds on Giovinazzi ahead of him.

"Basically it was my mistake, I was checking something on the steering wheel, changing a switch that I got wrong coming out of the last corner so I had to change it again and then I just drove into him, so clearly my mistake," Raikkonen told Sky Sports F1.

Read Also:

Giovinazzi was uncertain how much the clash impacted his Alfa Romeo's performance but was thankful he avoided a puncture and was able to continue without any serious problems.

"I didn't speak with Kimi yet but the team told me that he was changing something on the steering wheel but it is OK," Giovinazzi told Motorsport.com. "Luckily we had no puncture and after that it was a clear race from my side.

"I had some fun with Fernando at the beginning and some fun with Sebastian at the end.

"We started P12 and today we were faster than the Aston Martins but slower than the Alpines so it was not enough to get into the top 10."

Giovinazzi conceded even without the clash it was difficult for him to score points in the Portuguese GP without any more of his rivals retiring from the race, as Raikkonen ended up being the sole driver who failed to finish.

"I think we are at a point that is better than last year but still not really in the top 10, so when it is like this, that nobody stops in front, it is difficult to score points," he said.

shares
comments

Related video

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits

Previous article

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits

Next article

Hamilton explains costly "split-second" glance at restart

Hamilton explains costly "split-second" glance at restart
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Author Haydn Cobb

Trending

1
MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th

5h
2
Formula 1

Sensor issue caused Bottas's power loss in Portuguese GP

48min
3
NASCAR XFINITY

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

25min
4
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton passes Verstappen, Bottas to win

2h
5
Formula 1

Ricciardo in "a little bit of shock" after "grim" Q1 exit

21h
Latest news
Sensor issue caused Bottas's power loss in Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Sensor issue caused Bottas's power loss in Portuguese GP

48m
Hamilton explains costly "split-second" glance at restart
Formula 1

Hamilton explains costly "split-second" glance at restart

59m
Raikkonen takes blame for Portimao crash with Giovinazzi
Formula 1

Raikkonen takes blame for Portimao crash with Giovinazzi

1h
Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits
Formula 1

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits

1h
Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal
Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal

2h
Latest videos
F1: Verstappen has his fastest lap deleted 00:19
Formula 1
1h

F1: Verstappen has his fastest lap deleted

F1: Hamilton takes his second win of the season 00:45
Formula 1
1h

F1: Hamilton takes his second win of the season

F1: McLaren denies Norris help up Verstappen on purpose in Q3 00:38
Formula 1
8h

F1: McLaren denies Norris help up Verstappen on purpose in Q3

F1: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole by 0.007s 00:42
Formula 1
8h

F1: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole by 0.007s

Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
May 1, 2021

Starting Grid for the Portuguese Grand Prix

More from
Haydn Cobb
Norris: Soft-tyre call at Imola restart was “right decision” Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Norris: Soft-tyre call at Imola restart was “right decision”

F1 changes Imola GP schedule to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

F1 changes Imola GP schedule to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Prime
FIA F3

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Miller wins, Quartararo fades from first to 13th

Sensor issue caused Bottas's power loss in Portuguese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sensor issue caused Bottas's power loss in Portuguese GP

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure dies at 42

Portuguese GP: Hamilton passes Verstappen, Bottas to win
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton passes Verstappen, Bottas to win

Ricciardo in "a little bit of shock" after "grim" Q1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo in "a little bit of shock" after "grim" Q1 exit

Verstappen: Losing point for fastest lap was "odd"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Losing point for fastest lap was "odd"

Hamilton explains costly "split-second" glance at restart
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains costly "split-second" glance at restart

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen in Portugal

Latest news

Sensor issue caused Bottas's power loss in Portuguese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sensor issue caused Bottas's power loss in Portuguese GP

Hamilton explains costly "split-second" glance at restart
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains costly "split-second" glance at restart

Raikkonen takes blame for Portimao crash with Giovinazzi
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen takes blame for Portimao crash with Giovinazzi

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko says "something has to change" on F1 track limits

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.