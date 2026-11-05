Formula 1 Mexican GP

Ralf Schumacher accuses Lewis Hamilton of acting like “Al Capone” amid Mexico City GP drama

Ralf Schumacher slams Lewis Hamilton for acting like "Al Capone" and threatening the Ferrari pitwall over the radio

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 5, 2026, 7:09 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Red Zone



For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.

Lewis Hamilton’s furious radio messages during the Mexico City Grand Prix have drawn severe criticism from former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

While the clash between the Ferrari team-mates at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez was deemed acceptable hard racing, the ensuing political theatre over the airwaves crossed a major line for the German pundit.

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc went to war through the opening sequence of corners, ultimately forcing both scarlet cars completely off the asphalt at Turn 4. Rather than yielding, the Monegasque driver kept his foot planted across the grass to defend his track position, earning a five-second time penalty from the FIA in the process.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Schumacher brushed off the physical altercation as standard procedure.

"Lewis Hamilton has accepted that if Charles Leclerc doesn’t drive across the meadow, a crash will occur," the 51-year-old explained, noting the squeeze was entirely intentional. "But I have no problem with that, because it’s a racing situation where everyone doesn’t want to give up their position."

Hamilton's "Al Capone" radio threat

What infuriated the six-time Grand Prix winner was the immediate aftermath. Furious over the Turn 4 squeeze, the British star immediately jumped on the radio to demand race control penalise his own garage mate.

When the pitwall attempted to manage the situation, the veteran driver escalated the tension, delivering a thinly veiled warning to the Maranello brass.

"What I have a problem with is the drama that followed," Schumacher fired back. "You don’t demand a penalty for your team-mate over the radio."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Sky Sports analyst was particularly appalled by the tone of the complaints, accusing the 41-year-old of completely disrespecting the team's authority.

"Then to speak like Al Capone and threaten that ‘we have big, big problems’—from my point of view, the dog is walking the owner," Schumacher slammed.

A leadership crisis at Maranello?

The brutal "dog is walking the owner" comment highlights a growing power struggle within the Italian garage. With the superstar driver actively dictating terms and publicly threatening the pitwall during a live broadcast, Schumacher believes team principal Fred Vasseur is rapidly losing control of his blockbuster line-up.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Bryn Lennon / Formula 1 via Getty Images

As the intra-team rivalry threatens to potentially affect the squad's momentum heading into Brazil, the former F1 driver demanded immediate intervention from the executives to re-establish a clear hierarchy.

"Something urgently needs to be changed now," he warned.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Max Verstappen jokes about rain threat in Brazil: "I've installed antivirus now!"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Rahaan Mazumder





Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout





Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium





Toto Wolff reveals he is actively vetting “two or three people” to replace him at Mercedes



Formula 1



Formula 1



United States GP



Toto Wolff reveals he is actively vetting “two or three people” to replace him at Mercedes

More from

Lewis Hamilton





Lewis Hamilton backs claims Charles Leclerc races him harder than F1 rivals



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



54 min



Lewis Hamilton backs claims Charles Leclerc races him harder than F1 rivals





How Mercedes can win F1’s world constructors’ title at Brazil GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



9 h



How Mercedes can win F1’s world constructors’ title at Brazil GP





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

More from

Ferrari





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment





Why Oliver Bearman is yet to be announced as a Haas driver for F1 2027



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Why Oliver Bearman is yet to be announced as a Haas driver for F1 2027





Charles Leclerc blames Mexico GP clash on track layout - Fred Vasseur disagrees



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Charles Leclerc blames Mexico GP clash on track layout - Fred Vasseur disagrees

Latest news





Kyle Larson sits alone on stage for NASCAR Championship Media Day



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



10 min



Kyle Larson sits alone on stage for NASCAR Championship Media Day





Max Verstappen jokes about rain threat in Brazil: "I've installed antivirus now!"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



43 min



Max Verstappen jokes about rain threat in Brazil: "I've installed antivirus now!"





Lewis Hamilton backs claims Charles Leclerc races him harder than F1 rivals



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



54 min



Lewis Hamilton backs claims Charles Leclerc races him harder than F1 rivals





Colton Herta backs Mexico IndyCar race following Pato O’Ward promoter callout



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 1 h



Colton Herta backs Mexico IndyCar race following Pato O’Ward promoter callout

Feature

Discover prime content





A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Filip Cleeren



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s





How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe