Ralf Schumacher announces engagement to partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports Germany commentator Ralf Schumacher has announced his engagement to his partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne.

The pair first confirmed their relationship in July 2024 and have been together for three years. "Today is a very special day. Since 3 years I spend almost 24/7 with the love of my life. So amazing to have a strong and loving relationship in life," the former driver posted in October 2025. Overall, they have remained relatively private.

"We are pleased to confirm that Ralf Schumacher and his partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne will be getting married," an Instagram post shared by Bousquet-Cassagne and Schumacher stated.

"Both are delighted by the many kind congratulations they have received. Ralf and Étienne will not comment on any further personal details and kindly ask that their privacy be respected. Thank you for your understanding."

At the time of writing, the post had attracted over 5000 likes within an hour with over 200 comments congratulating the couple.

Schumacher's ex-wife Cora, to whom he was married for 13 years, congratulated the couple. "[My partner] Steven and I wish Ralf and Étienne all the best and much happiness," she said, according to Bild. She also told the German publication that the couple are planning a three-day wedding in Saint-Tropez in May, although this has not been confirmed.

The German driver accumulated six grand prix wins during his time in F1 from 1997 to 2007. Racing for teams including Jordan, Williams and Toyota, he also racked up 27 podium finishes, six pole positions and 329 career points.

Since retiring, Schumacher has served as a co-commentator for Sky Sports in Germany.