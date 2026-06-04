Ralf Schumacher marries partner Étienne Bousquet-Cassagne in St Tropez ceremony

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Germany analyst Ralf Schumacher has officially tied the knot with his partner Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne.

The 50-year-old, who spent a decade competing in the championship with teams such as Jordan, Williams and Toyota, earning six grand prix wins, 27 podiums and 329 career points, married Bousquet-Cassagne in St Tropez.

While the couple is set to share a look at its nuptials on the Sky Germany docuseries Ralf and Étienne, We Say Yes, Bousquet-Cassagne confirmed the milestone in a moving statement shared on social media.

"Before all those who love us, I stand here with a heart full of joy and emotion to tell you how much I choose you—you, forever," he wrote in a post alongside photos from the day.

"Since we met, my life has taken on a completely different colour. You have brought light to my sometimes ordinary days, laughter that heals everything, and this sweet certainty I had never felt before. With you, I feel alive, free to be myself, whole. Everything can change today, and that's exactly what's happening right now."

He later added: "From today on, I am officially your husband and you are mine. For the rest of our lives, I want to explore the world by your side, share the little joys of everyday life as well as the great adventures, and grow together in this love that makes us stronger. I love you endlessly, my husband, my everything. Your husband, forever."

Schumacher and Bousquet-Cassagne first met in Monaco around 2022. They officially went public in July 2024, when the former F1 driver came out as gay via a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a photo of the couple watching the sunset together.

They later confirmed their engagement on 10 February 2026.

Photos from Monaco GP - Thursday