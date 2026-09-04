Ralf Schumacher pays tribute to brother Michael and his lasting Ferrari F1 legacy

Formula 1's return to Monza for the Italian Grand Prix marks 30 years since Michael Schumacher's first race for Ferrari and two decades since the seven-time champion's emotional 2006 victory and his initial retirement announcement.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Ralf Schumacher reflected on his brother's legacy and influence in the championship and the pressures of driving for the Maranello outfit at Monza.

"Well, it is very emotional," Schumacher said after watching footage of his brother's success at the Italian Grand Prix. "You tend to forget things because time moves on, Formula 1 moves on so rapidly, everything happens so fast.

"But seeing all those pictures again reminds you of what he achieved in his time. And he was one of the biggest of all time."

When asked about Michael arriving at Monza, presumably knowing he would be announcing his retirement, and claiming the win under that pressure, Ralf added: "It was difficult. But he always became better with pressure. And at Ferrari, as you see also today, for all the drivers, even for the team principals, it's full of pressure because of the emotions of Ferrari fans and all of Italy.

"This brand is amazing, isn't it? I've never experienced anything else like that in Formula 1."

Sharing his own touching tribute to his brother, Schumacher explained that while there were only six and a half years between them, Michael was his only idol growing up.

"I was always asked, 'Who was your personal idol?' And I never had one except my brother. And it's strange to say that because we are only six and a half years apart, but all I ever knew about racing, he taught me," the former driver said.

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari Photo by: Pierre Verdy / AFP via Getty Images

"He was one of the first drivers, and that's what's so important if you want to achieve something: give 100% and believe in yourself, but don't forget the other people around you. And that was his strength - being able to have the team around him to give 100% for the team and vice versa, and that made him so successful.

"There was that time of drivers when the driver had much more influence. It was more the feeling of the body, the driver deciding where to develop, and that was his strength, and also the personal one. Because we're just having an interview with James Vowles and he was asked about the strength of Michael. He said, 'I can tell you, he knew every single individual in the team.'"

Finally, Schumacher touched on his brother's 1996 victory with Ferrari and what it was like for him watching from the outside.

"It was a very tough year for all of them because the expectations were high. And I remember when Michael and I were sitting in the kitchen, and he was asking me, 'What would you do? I have the chance to go to McLaren, but there's Ron Dennis,' he said. 'So I'm not sure about that. Then I have the chance to go to Ferrari, which is a big, big risk, but I would love to do it.'

"And then in 1996, they always wanted to get rid of some key people. Even Jean Todt was under pressure, everybody. And then they started to turn it around, and that was just amazing to see.

"And I can tell you, it was not so often, but when I was with Michael on the podium, it was nice everywhere, but here nobody cared. It was just Ferrari and Michael. Ferrari was the most important. So it's an amazing feeling when you are up here and see all those people."