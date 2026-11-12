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Ralf Schumacher questions Lewis Hamilton's leadership as he issues Max Verstappen warning

Ralf Schumacher believes Max Verstappen would struggle to fit in at Mercedes and has criticised Lewis Hamilton's ability to lead a team

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 12:38 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sona Maleterova / Getty Images





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Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes Max Verstappen would find life at Mercedes "very difficult" and has argued that Lewis Hamilton has never learned to run a team.

On Sky Sports Germany's Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Schumacher said that Verstappen's deep involvement in the technical side of Red Bull would likely not carry over easily to another team such as Mercedes.

"I think that would be very difficult," the German said. "Max is used to [something different]... He's so technically switched on, he wants to know exactly what's going on.

"He basically gets in the car and wants to know straight away what's happening with the gearbox, with the differential. Or how a damper works, for example. He'd find it interesting to dig into that regardless."

Schumacher put that down to Verstappen's upbringing with his father, former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, comparing it to his own childhood alongside his older brother and seven-time champion Michael Schumacher.

"And Max is also from the generation that grew up with his father, who worked on cars himself, just like it was with me and my brother," he added. "I think that's the big difference."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

He doubts Mercedes would welcome that kind of influence, and thinks Ferrari would be better suited.

"Who did he grow up with, after all? Together with Red Bull. Mercedes is already a big team. If someone like Max went there now, I don't think they'd be too keen on that.

"At Ferrari, I think they're used to a driver being able to make demands, but in my opinion that still comes from Michael [Schumacher], from what he left behind there."

Ferrari's driver line-up dynamics have come under scrutiny in recent races. Schumacher did not hold back in his assessment of Hamilton at the Maranello outfit.

"Hamilton never learned how to lead a team, not under Toto Wolff and not under Ron Dennis," the former driver said. "That was never his job anyway. He just had to get in the car and drive as fast as possible.

"I think you can see that, and I think it's made him quite egotistical as well."

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