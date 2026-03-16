Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ralf Schumacher raises concern over F1 2026 regulations and driver input in "artificial" overtakes

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ralf Schumacher raises concern over F1 2026 regulations and driver input in "artificial" overtakes

The race starts problem that is costing Max Verstappen in F1 2026

Formula 1
Chinese GP
The race starts problem that is costing Max Verstappen in F1 2026

"F1: The Movie" beats major rivals to win Oscar as it continues awards run

Formula 1
Chinese GP
"F1: The Movie" beats major rivals to win Oscar as it continues awards run

No F1 rule changes ahead of Japan, but Toto Wolff remains wary of ‘political knives’

Formula 1
Japanese GP
No F1 rule changes ahead of Japan, but Toto Wolff remains wary of ‘political knives’

How Lamborghini’s new in-house Temerario GT3 came to life

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
How Lamborghini’s new in-house Temerario GT3 came to life

Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026

Fans told ‘don't send death threats’ as Esteban Ocon apologises for Franco Colapinto clash

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Fans told ‘don't send death threats’ as Esteban Ocon apologises for Franco Colapinto clash

Dani Pedrosa reveals the ‘crazy’ training that helped him master wet MotoGP races

MotoGP
Brazil GP
Dani Pedrosa reveals the ‘crazy’ training that helped him master wet MotoGP races
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Ralf Schumacher raises concern over F1 2026 regulations and driver input in "artificial" overtakes

Ralf Schumacher has criticised Formula 1’s 2026 regulations as too artificial, arguing that the current overtaking balance takes too much away from driver skill

Lydia Mee
Published:
Ralf Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher

Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher has joined the argument that the new 2026 regulations are "too artificial."

While the German agreed that more overtakes make for more exciting viewing, he claimed that the balance is currently not where it should be in terms of the drivers' input in overtakes.

"Well, I have to say when I saw the first few laps in Melbourne, I thought it's exciting," Schumacher told Sky Sports Germany after the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit. 

"It's a bit like motorcycle races overtaking. But then looking back and looking at the race after, I thought it's a bit too much. It's too artificial. 

"So we need to make sure Formula 1 is still the pinnacle of sport and where the driver makes the biggest difference. 

"And yes, at the same time, we need to make sure overtaking is there and makes it more exciting. At the moment, I think the balance isn't right. 

"But what has changed to me in Formula 1 is everybody seems to be aware of it and everybody's working together and willing to change something and that's the most important."

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Some have found the new regulations exciting, while others have criticised the overtake mode and the use of the boost button, likening it to Mario Kart.

"It’s terrible, if someone likes this, then you really don’t know what racing is about," four-time champion Max Verstappen said of the new regulations. "It’s not fun at all. It’s playing Mario Kart. This is not racing.

"You are boosting past, then you run out of battery the next straight, they boost past you again. For me, it’s just a joke."

He added: "It’s just Kimi or George that is winning. It’s not really back and forth. They’re miles ahead of the field.

"It’s just that Ferrari sometimes has these good starts, that they push themselves in front and then it takes a few laps to sort it all out.

"Like I said, this has nothing to do with racing."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The race starts problem that is costing Max Verstappen in F1 2026

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

"F1: The Movie" beats major rivals to win Oscar as it continues awards run

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
"F1: The Movie" beats major rivals to win Oscar as it continues awards run

Toto Wolff silences critics in heartfelt message after Kimi Antonelli’s first F1 win

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Toto Wolff silences critics in heartfelt message after Kimi Antonelli’s first F1 win

F1 fans stunned by Kimi Antonelli podium mix-up in viral Chinese GP moment

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 fans stunned by Kimi Antonelli podium mix-up in viral Chinese GP moment
More from
Ralf Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher warns Mercedes still has “reserves left” despite McLaren’s 2026 F1 progress

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ralf Schumacher warns Mercedes still has “reserves left” despite McLaren’s 2026 F1 progress

Kimi Antonelli apology attempt to Isack Hadjar after Chinese GP sprint spotted on video

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Kimi Antonelli apology attempt to Isack Hadjar after Chinese GP sprint spotted on video

Ferrari’s 2026 leap gives Fred Vasseur "breathing room", says Ralf Schumacher

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari’s 2026 leap gives Fred Vasseur "breathing room", says Ralf Schumacher

Latest news

Ralf Schumacher raises concern over F1 2026 regulations and driver input in "artificial" overtakes

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ralf Schumacher raises concern over F1 2026 regulations and driver input in "artificial" overtakes

The race starts problem that is costing Max Verstappen in F1 2026

Formula 1
Chinese GP
The race starts problem that is costing Max Verstappen in F1 2026

"F1: The Movie" beats major rivals to win Oscar as it continues awards run

Formula 1
Chinese GP
"F1: The Movie" beats major rivals to win Oscar as it continues awards run

No F1 rule changes ahead of Japan, but Toto Wolff remains wary of ‘political knives’

Formula 1
Japanese GP
No F1 rule changes ahead of Japan, but Toto Wolff remains wary of ‘political knives’

Feature

Discover prime content

How 2023 is McLaren's blueprint to dust itself off after Chinese F1 no-show

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Filip Cleeren
How 2023 is McLaren's blueprint to dust itself off after Chinese F1 no-show

Antonelli's China triumph demonstrated his class - and the next lessons of his F1 career

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Antonelli's China triumph demonstrated his class - and the next lessons of his F1 career

How Antonelli became F1's youngest-ever polesitter

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Stuart Codling
How Antonelli became F1's youngest-ever polesitter

What we learned from the 2026 F1 Chinese GP sprint race and qualifying

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from the 2026 F1 Chinese GP sprint race and qualifying
View more