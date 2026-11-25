Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Ralf Schumacher sees echoes of Lewis Hamilton's Nico Rosberg "mind games" after Las Vegas

Ralf Schumacher accuses Lewis Hamilton of trying to mentally break Charles Leclerc after their Las Vegas GP clash

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 11:30 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Stewards and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur placed the blame for the Scuderia’s latest intra-team collision on Charles Leclerc. Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher, however, believes the real power play at Maranello is coming from the other side of the garage.

Speaking on Sky Sports Germany’s Backstage Boxengasse podcast, as reported by German outlet sport.de, the 51-year-old analyst delivered a blunt verdict on the escalating friction between Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc following their late Turn 7 tangle at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

"Lewis Hamilton is completely showing up Charles Leclerc," Schumacher said. "He wants to seize number one power by any means necessary. He wants Leclerc to take a hit - he wants to mentally destroy him."

On paper, Las Vegas looked cut-and-dried. Leclerc lunged down Hamilton’s inside at Turn 7, clipped his team-mate into a spin, and took a 10-second time penalty that dropped him to 10th while Hamilton recovered to seventh - prompting Vasseur to summon the Monegasque driver immediately afterwards.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

While Schumacher agreed that Leclerc committed the main mistake, he argued Hamilton played a calculated role in letting the contact happen.

"Upon closer inspection, you can see that Hamilton did not give way and pretended not to have noticed Leclerc," Schumacher said. "I assume that was intentional, because the race was already over for him."

Schumacher also saw echoes of Hamilton’s Mercedes championship battles with Nico Rosberg - known in Germany as the "Star Wars" era - which boiled over into collisions at Spa in 2014 and again in Spain and Austria in 2016.

"Nico Rosberg also never tires of talking about these mind games today," Schumacher added. "That shows what this year has done to the two of them."

Why Ferrari’s 2026 turnaround has fuelled the hierarchy debate

Schumacher’s warning lands amid growing paddock debate over whether Ferrari must establish a clear pecking order after its drivers clashed twice in three rounds across Mexico City and Las Vegas. After 1996 World Champion Damon Hill urged Maranello on social media to back Hamilton outright as its lead driver, Hamilton pushed back directly in Nevada.

"I've never asked to be number one. I genuinely haven't ever asked," Hamilton told reporters. Still, he conceded that earlier in 2026 - when his victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix put him 40 points ahead of Leclerc as Kimi Antonelli’s closest challenger - team support at rounds such as Zandvoort could have helped Ferrari take on Mercedes, adding that team-mates colliding "should just never happen".

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

The competitive swing inside Ferrari helps explain why nerves are frayed. After trailing Leclerc heavily in his debut red campaign in 2025 (156 points to 242), Hamilton enters the final two rounds of his second Ferrari season 17 points ahead of his team-mate (267 to 250).

Both drivers hold one grand prix win apiece in 2026 - Hamilton in Barcelona and Leclerc at Silverstone - with Hamilton edging podiums seven to six and claiming Ferrari’s lone pole position in Mexico City, while Leclerc retains a 13–eight qualifying edge across 21 shared rounds.

Leclerc accepted full responsibility for his Las Vegas penalty and admitted feeling "quite embarrassed for the team", while Hamilton maintained he had been focused solely on catching McLaren rather than fighting the sister car.

With the Qatar Grand Prix getting under way on Friday (27-29 November) ahead of next week’s finale in Abu Dhabi (4-6 December), Ferrari has little time left to prove its star pairing can coexist without tearing each other’s races apart.

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