Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Ralf Schumacher slams Colton Herta's F1 prospects: "He's just burning fuel"
Ralf Schumacher has delivered a scathing assessment of Colton Herta's Formula 1 prospects, questioning the American's performances in Formula 2 and dismissing his chances of securing a Cadillac race seat
Oliver Trebes
Published: Nov 7, 2026, 12:10 PM
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Colton Herta, Cadillac F1 Team
Photo by: Clive Rose / Getty Images
On the face of it, Friday at Interlagos could hardly have gone any better for Colton Herta. The Cadillac test driver replaced Sergio Perez in first practice for the 2026 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, completed 24 laps and secured the final point he needed for his FIA super licence. On paper, the American is now eligible to race in Formula 1 in 2027.
Former F1 driver turned pundit Ralf Schumacher, however, is having none of it. Asked whether Herta could be a candidate for the second Cadillac seat alongside Perez, the Sky Germany pundit replied: "Only if Easter and Christmas fall on the same day. Seriously, it's pointless. He's just burning fuel, to borrow a phrase from Franz Tost. I don't even know what the point of it is. You might as well put someone else in the car, give some young drivers a chance."
Schumacher was particularly critical of Herta's Formula 2 campaign: "He was really that bad in Formula 2. As far as I'm concerned, he hasn't earned it at all. I think it's great that they're trying to promote American drivers. But it has to make sense, and he has no place in Formula 1."
Instead of Herta, Schumacher would prefer to see young drivers given an opportunity. As an example, he points to McLaren junior Leonardo Fornaroli, who has won championships in both Formula 2 and Formula 3, describing him as "an incredibly strong driver". Otherwise, however, finding the right partner for Perez would be "very, very difficult".
Ralf Schumacher
Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images
A difficult season in Formula 2
Herta had moved to Formula 2 to prove himself worthy of a Formula 1 seat and accumulate super licence points. But he currently sits just 19th in the championship standings with 26 points, having failed to claim a victory or even a podium finish so far. Even Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel admits that Herta has struggled more than expected.
The American therefore secured his super licence through an alternative route. In addition to the points he earned in IndyCar, where he won nine races and finished runner-up in the 2024 championship, he collected further points through his Friday practice appearances for Cadillac.
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One of Cadillac's 2027 seats is already confirmed: Perez extended his contract until 2029 at the end of October. Whether Valtteri Bottas will remain with the team, however, is still unclear. Several other names have been mentioned alongside Herta, with George Russell, for example, putting Mercedes talent Frederik Vesti forward as a candidate.
In their head-to-head comparison during Friday's practice session at Interlagos, Herta was around nine tenths of a second slower than Bottas.
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