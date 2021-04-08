Formula 1's most chaotic start line incidents

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The 1981 Belgian Grand Prix in Zolder was struck by tragedy on Friday. A mechanic was critically injured during practice after stumbling and being hit by Carlos Reutemann in the pitlane. He would succumb to his injuries the Monday after the race. The incident triggered protests from mechanics from all teams about the lack of safety in the pitlane. In those days, well before the arrival of pitlane speed limits, pitlanes were overcrowded with hangers-on and generally much narrower than today. Several drivers joined the protest and vacated their cars on the starting grid, which proved to be a bit of a problem when the organisers decided to start the formation lap anyway at the scheduled time…

With several cars stuck on the grid, second-placed Nelson Piquet caused a further delay when he echoed Villeneuve’s mistake in Long Beach and missed his grid spot. The Brazilian was sent round again and had to weave his way past his colleagues on the cramped grid. Because of the long wait several cars struggled with overheating engines. Arrows driver Riccardo Patrese wildly gesticulated on the grid, asking for assistance. His mechanic Dave Luckett jumped to his aid, assuming the field would be first sent on another formation lap. As it happened, the organisers started the race as soon as Piquet had taken his proper grid spot, with Luckett still tending to the Arrows. Several cars managed to take avoiding action, but eventually the unfortunate mechanic was struck by the second Arrows of Siegfried Stohr. Luckett broke a leg in the incident, but made a full recovery.

The events at Zolder triggered safety improvements to the starting procedure. Mechanics were no longer allowed on the grid 15 seconds before the start of the race.