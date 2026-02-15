Ranked: Rate the 2026 F1 liveries
Formula 1 teams finally all ran their definitive 2026 race liveries at the first official pre-season test. After watching trackside in Bahrain, our F1 writers have ranked them.
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images
1. Red Bull
Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Photo de: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images
Jake Boxall-Legge: It's funny how our perceptions change. The matte Red Bulls had become so stale that I've been drawn towards the return of metallic blue, a livery I didn't really take a second look at during its pomp. But, under the floodlights, it looks great.
2. Haas
Esteban Ocon (Haas)
Photo de: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images
Filip Cleeren: I have actually put Haas on top this year in my own list, ahead of the improved Red Bull, because it's by far the squad's most striking livery and the white really pops in broad daylight. And the Toyota (TGR) branding just works with the team's own colour palette.
3. Racing Bulls
Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls)
Photo de: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Ronald Vording: Racing Bulls's popular white livery is still turning plenty of heads, although I personally preferred last year’s version of it.
FC: I tend to agree, Haas beats out Racing Bulls in the battle of the white liveries, as the latter's colour scheme is not quite as pleasing as last year's rendition. Probably too much black and dark blue in key areas? It still looks great, though.
4. McLaren
Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
Photo de: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
RV: I still rate McLaren highly, mainly because I generally think papaya suits F1 cars very well — although it must be said that this year’s design is not particularly daring compared to previous years.
FC: So, that's exactly why I've only put McLaren in eighth, much lower than Ronald and Jake have it. I would have liked to see something fresh and featuring much more papaya than black.
5. Mercedes
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
FC: It looks like I am rating the Mercedes W17 livery a lot higher than my colleagues. I think its mix of silver and black is actually well executed this year, delineated by a Petronas teal trim, and there's a clever integration of the famed Adidas stripes.
6. Ferrari
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
FC: Over the past decade, Ferrari peaked with its 2022 livery and has been going backwards ever since. Just commit to an all-red car with either black or white wings.
RV: The numerous HP logos don't do it any favours at all. The blue doesn’t suit the red and white.
7. Aston Martin
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images
JBL: Aston seems committed to messing about with blocks of uncoloured livery. The decision to abruptly cut a black space onto the sidepod, and simultaneously extrude some of the green to the undercut, looks wrong. The neon yellow has not been well integrated into the design either.
8. Alpine
Franco Colapinto (Alpine)
Photo de: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images
JBL: Although the livery changes were only subtle on this year's Alpine, it's a large downgrade overall. The transition between the pink and blue on the nose feels clumsy, ill-fitting with the lines of the car, and feels like change for the sheer sake of it.
FC: Another one where I'm disagreeing with my esteemed colleagues. Under the stinging Bahraini sun, I thought the metallic blue and pink livery popped more than I expected. Perhaps an all-blue nose would make it better?
9. Cadillac
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
RV: The concept of splitting the design into two halves is well thought out, but I would have appreciated a livery incorporating yellow a bit more.
FC: I was quietly also hoping for some variation of Cadillac's yellow and black LMDh livery - and sister brand Corvette before that. This design is classy but understated. I do find the white half more interesting than the black one.
10. Williams
Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images via Getty Images
FC: None of us had a lot to say about the Williams livery, because... there's not much to say. It's fine, but not particularly interesting.
11. Audi
Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi)
Photo de: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
JBL: Had this been launch season, I'd have stuck Audi at the bottom - but, in the flesh, the R26 actually scrubs up pretty well.
FC: It does look better under the lights after sunset, but it's quite barebones and a missed opportunity to do something more interesting.
|Ranking
|Jake Boxall-Legge
|Ronald Vording
|Filip Cleeren
|Overall
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|Haas
|Red Bull
|2
|Racing Bulls
|Haas
|Red Bull
|Haas
|3
|Haas
|Racing Bulls
|Mercedes
|Racing Bulls
|4
|McLaren
|McLaren
|Racing Bulls
|McLaren
|5
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|6
|Williams
|Mercedes
|Aston Martin
|Ferrari
|7
|Audi
|Aston Martin
|Cadillac
|Aston Martin
|8
|Cadillac
|Alpine
|McLaren
|Alpine
|9
|Mercedes
|Audi
|Ferrari
|Cadillac
|10
|Aston Martin
|Cadillac
|Williams
|Williams
|11
|Alpine
|Williams
|Audi
|Audi
What is your favourite livery of the class of 2026? Vote below and have your say.
Share Or Save This Story
All Mercedes teams praise Red Bull’s new engine – but how political is it?
Lewis Hamilton would start a Grenadian bobsleigh team in Winter Olympics admission
Charles Leclerc’s early verdict on Ferrari in F1 2026 pecking order
Latest news
All Mercedes teams praise Red Bull’s new engine – but how political is it?
The storylines to follow throughout the 2026 Daytona 500
Ranked: Rate the 2026 F1 liveries
WRC Sweden: Elfyn Evans storms to victory as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments