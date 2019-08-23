Ranked! The worst F1 cars to win grands prix

But there have been times in F1's history where teams have produced a disappointing title challenger, yet have still managed to steal a surprise win – whether through good luck or circumstance.

We count down what we consider to be the top 10 worst F1 cars ever to have won a grand prix, from Sebastian Vettel's 2008 first taste of victory in the STR03 to Jim Clark's heroics in the Lotus 43 and a variety in between.