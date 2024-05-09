All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Miami GP

RB: Ricciardo performance in Miami F1 sprint "had been coming"

RB team boss Laurent Mekies says Daniel Ricciardo's fourth place in Formula 1's sprint in Miami "had been coming" as the Australian had been making steady progress under the radar.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team, celebrates in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo endured a tough start to the 2024 season, being outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in the opening race while struggling to get comfortable aboard the VCARB01.
The Australian's difficulties dashed the momentum of him being considered for a 2025 Red Bull seat, but in recent races, he has been working his way back to competitiveness.
In China, following a requested chassis change, Ricciardo was vying for points until he was hit by Lance Stroll under a mid-race safety car.
In Miami, Ricciardo qualified and finished fourth in Saturday's sprint to score his first points of the year, employing a stout defence against intrinsically quicker cars over the 19-lap contest.
Team principal Mekies said that performance didn't come out of the blue as Ricciardo had been making improvements in recent races without a result to show for it.
"I'm sure it was a huge weight [off his shoulders] because the US is nearly his second home race," Mekies told Motorsport.com.
"He did it in style with an incredible defence to Carlos [Sainz] and the McLaren [of Oscar Piastri]. It was a fantastic moment for him.
"In fairness, we had seen signs of improvement before, but it was very difficult to explain it to the world.
"Saudi was a better performance than Bahrain, Australia was better than Saudi, Japan was better than Australia and China was better than Japan.
"It had been coming in many, many small steps and we think there is more steps we can do in the next few races to help suit the car better to him."
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

When asked if there was a definitive answer on why he struggled, Mekies said: "Let's just say that we identified stuff he was not happy with and took away quite a lot of the speed.
"We have tried to tick all the boxes to erase these limitations and there are a few more we would like to see ticked over the next few weekends.
"It was always planned to introduce a new chassis before race six. It was a nice box to tick on our issues with Daniel to make him more comfortable and he did better straight away in China and Miami.
"It's a big value for a team to be able to understand and analyse what is happening with the drivers and it's not always visible on the data.
"We are still trying to understand what it is that was disturbing him before, and it's a work in progress."
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Ricciardo endured a much tougher main grand prix, being eliminated from Q1 in 18th and finishing in a train in 15th. According to Mekies, that swing of results shows how easy it is to be bumped out of a tight midfield pack if drivers or teams get the tiniest thing wrong.
"You have to nail every single aspect of the weekend at a top level. If we don't do it, we are out of Q1 straight away," he explained.
"We had a fantastic performance with Daniel in the sprint quali and in the sprint itself. And then in the main quali, we were a little bit out of the tyre window, a little bit of a mistake there, and suddenly you're out and that's the reality.
"That's what I like about racing. It's 10 or 12 cars fighting, but it's certainly a very intense pressure on the team."
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Verstappen: Brown trying to "stir things up" with Newey/Red Bull F1 comment
Next article Why Miami isn’t feeling any heat from Las Vegas F1 competition

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
McLaren won't get carried away given Red Bull's F1 Miami struggles

McLaren won't get carried away given Red Bull's F1 Miami struggles

Formula 1
McLaren won't get carried away given Red Bull's F1 Miami struggles
Vasseur: Miami F1 shows Red Bull is 'no longer in its comfort zone'

Vasseur: Miami F1 shows Red Bull is 'no longer in its comfort zone'

Formula 1
Vasseur: Miami F1 shows Red Bull is 'no longer in its comfort zone'
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo’s Miami F1 sprint result ‘nice to keep a few people quiet’

Ricciardo’s Miami F1 sprint result ‘nice to keep a few people quiet’

Formula 1
Miami GP
Ricciardo’s Miami F1 sprint result ‘nice to keep a few people quiet’
Ricciardo hit the wall twice in "awesome" Miami F1 sprint qualifying

Ricciardo hit the wall twice in "awesome" Miami F1 sprint qualifying

Formula 1
Miami GP
Ricciardo hit the wall twice in "awesome" Miami F1 sprint qualifying
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
RB
More from
RB
10 of the rarest watches that F1 drivers get to wear

10 of the rarest watches that F1 drivers get to wear

Formula 1
10 of the rarest watches that F1 drivers get to wear
RB reveals “chameleon” F1 Miami GP livery

RB reveals “chameleon” F1 Miami GP livery

Formula 1
Miami GP
RB reveals “chameleon” F1 Miami GP livery
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Latest news

IMSA Laguna Seca: Acura fastest, Aitken shunts Cadillac in FP1

IMSA Laguna Seca: Acura fastest, Aitken shunts Cadillac in FP1

IMSA IMSA
Laguna Seca
IMSA Laguna Seca: Acura fastest, Aitken shunts Cadillac in FP1
Van Gisbergen hopes to get "in a seat in the Cup Series next year"

Van Gisbergen hopes to get "in a seat in the Cup Series next year"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington
Van Gisbergen hopes to get "in a seat in the Cup Series next year"
IndyCar Indy GP: Champion Palou snatches pole by 0.09s from Lundgaard

IndyCar Indy GP: Champion Palou snatches pole by 0.09s from Lundgaard

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
IndyCar Indy GP: Champion Palou snatches pole by 0.09s from Lundgaard
Evans: Driving to smartphone WRC pacenotes “almost as good as normal”

Evans: Driving to smartphone WRC pacenotes “almost as good as normal”

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Evans: Driving to smartphone WRC pacenotes “almost as good as normal”

Prime

Discover prime content
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Miami GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The three factors that mean Norris's Miami F1 win can't be cast as a safety car fluke
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
What a regretful Senna misunderstanding revealed about his approach to F1
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia