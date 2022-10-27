Red Bull, Aston Martin agree F1 cost cap breach deals with FIA
The Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team has concluded its cost cap deal with the FIA and the outcome is expected to be made public on Friday, Motorsport.com understands.
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality
Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team
The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers.
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?
OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over
OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge
Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan
OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above
Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations