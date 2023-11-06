Three rival F1 teams summoned for Haas track limits review hearing

As reported over the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, Haas has lodged a petition for a right of review over what it feels was the abuse multiple times of track limits at the United States Grand Prix that went unpunished.

The American-owned team believes that several drivers – especially Sergio Perez, Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant and Lance Stroll – went beyond the track limits at Turn 6 of the Circuit of the Americas throughout the US GP without sanction.

Onboard footage of cars appeared to show these drivers well across the white lines throughout the race, and not being picked up by the FIA.

But while motor racing's governing body was aware already in Austin of what the onboard cameras were showing, it later explained that it did not have the right CCTV cameras and monitoring equipment at the corner to judge track limit breaches accurately enough to hand any sanctions down.

That response has not satisfied Haas, however, which has pulled together, as part of its submission, a range of onboard camera views – from both the drivers involved and those running behind them – to highlight the scale of track limit abuses it feels were happening.

The FIA has agreed to hear Haas's petition on Wednesday and has also summoned the other squads as relevant interested parties.

However, the first decision that will need to be made by the same stewards who were on duty at the US GP is whether or not the Haas evidence is a "significant and relevant new element" as the FIA statutes demand.

The use of onboard footage may well not be enough, because the stewards have access to all the cameras throughout an F1 weekend, so any evidence from them is not necessarily new.

Having been made aware of the problems at Turn 6 of COTA, the FIA has already vowed to ramp up its monitoring of the corner in 2024 to ensure no repeat issues.

A spokesman for the governing body said: "The FIA will update its monitoring infrastructure to provide enhanced coverage to ensure that any potential breaches can reliably be identified during the race in future."