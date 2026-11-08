Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Red Bull boss hails Max Verstappen's Brazil podium: "He's beating the sim on a regular basis"

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies admitted that no simulation could have predicted Max Verstappen's charge from 21st to second in Brazil

Lydia Mee Filip Cleeren

Published: Nov 8, 2026, 11:11 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies said no simulation could have predicted Max Verstappen's charge from 21st to second in the Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.

The Dutchman started near the back of the grid after an engine penalty and warned after qualifying that it would be harder to overtake at the São Paulo circuit than in previous years. But he proved himself wrong with an impressive drive to the podium.

While speaking to the media after the race, Mekies was asked what Red Bull's simulations had said the Dutchman could do.

"As always, I think no sim in the world will predict that you will go from P21 to P2 or that you get 14 places in five laps," the Frenchman explained.

"There is no sim able to do that. So, he's beating the sim on a regular basis. Of course, it's frustrating [to start 21st] because the pace seemed good on Friday and also on Saturday morning, and in some respects in Q1 when we let him qualify. But it's part of the game, you know?

"It's easy to forget it's the first year with the power unit. And the guys have been doing an extraordinary job, and we take the first penalty with Max this weekend, and that's what it is. It was not planned; we had a small issue on Friday that forced us to do so. But that's what it is."

After parting ways with its power unit partner Honda at the end of 2025, Red Bull became a works team for 2026 with the introduction of Red Bull Powertrains, developed in collaboration with Ford.

With Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli having secured the drivers' championship at last weekend's Mexican Grand Prix, the fight for second in the standings is still on. Verstappen currently sits second with 279 points, ahead of George Russell in third with 262 points, Lewis Hamilton in fourth with 261 points and Charles Leclerc in fifth with 249 points.

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