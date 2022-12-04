Tickets Subscribe
Horner: Fine margins on 2022 compounds behind Perez's F1 tyre struggles Next / Ferrari F1 race winner Patrick Tambay dies aged 73
Formula 1 News

Red Bull cost cap sanction fair despite F1 rivals wanting "blood", says FIA

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem thinks that Red Bull’s cost cap sanction was dealt with fairly this year, despite rival teams calling for "blood".

Jonathan Noble
By:
Red Bull was found guilty in October of having breached last year’s cost cap limit. It was handed a $7 million fine and given a 10 percent reduction in wind tunnel time as a punishment.

Many of Red Bull’s rivals had wanted much stricter sanctions laid down, but Sulayem thinks the FIA handled matters in the right manner, especially with cost cap rules being in their infancy.

“We learned a lot and a big review is going into it,” he said, when asked by Motorsport.com if he felt the cost cap punishment given out was enough of a deterrent.

“Who knows in the first year what is going to be the outcome? We didn't even expect it

“If you look at the other teams, they will say we have been light on them [Red Bull] And the penalty? Some of them want them to be hanged and they want to see blood. And the [guilty] teams themselves see it as huge on them. So where do you draw that?

“I mean, we have to be fair also. Do we want to get rid of them or we want them to be straightened up and not do it.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

One aspect that Sulayem does want to see handled much better next year is the timing of cost cap investigations – which him suggesting that letting matters drag late in to the year is not ideal.

“The only thing I would say is what we did in September/October, it should be done early,” he said. “But as the first year, we learned a lot from it. And we're still learning. So it is better to come in May; not in October.”

Sulayem also suggested that the FIA was bolstering its personnel numbers to help better police matters, both on the financial regulations and other areas.

“The financial regulation has been the first year; policing it is very hard,” he added. “And that is why we have discussed also employees: three more in the financial side, three more in the chassis and the PU. So more recruitment is coming ahead.

“If you don't have the manpower and the proper people to police it, what's the use of having this regulation? I believe that there was a balance between finance and also the sporting penalties there.”

Toto Wolff says Formula 1 cannot "hide away" from tackling social issues in some of the Middle Eastern countries where it races, believing sport can help bring positive change.

Two-time Formula 1 race winner and Le Mans 24 Hours driver Patrick Tambay has died at the age of 73.

Matt Stone Racing copped a $5000 fine for a pitstop incident during today's Supercars race that sent a water canister flying.

A missing driving boot is the secret behind the wild driverless burnout that Shane van Gisbergen orchestrated in Adelaide.

Multiple-title-winning designer and team boss Ross Brawn is finally leaving Formula 1 after nearly 50 years in motorsport. But he still has plenty of insights on what's working and what comes next, as he revealed to Motorsport.com in a far-reaching exclusive interview in Abu Dhabi.

Dec 2, 2022
OPINION: Mattia Binotto's departure from Ferrari will naturally bring a range of changes across the Formula 1 team. But how the changes shape up and the impact they could have is set to be dictated by a key direction Ferrari's top dogs will need to pick

Nov 30, 2022
OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Nov 29, 2022
Esteban Ocon likes to point out he's the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to emerge from a spell as Fernando Alonso's teammate with a superior overall points record. While some may disagree, as LUKE SMITH discovered, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner reckons it's not just luck which has made him France's pre-eminent Formula 1 driver of the moment…

Nov 28, 2022
The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it's now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

Nov 27, 2022
OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Nov 24, 2022
Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second-best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot.

Nov 23, 2022
OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Nov 22, 2022
