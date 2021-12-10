Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Horner: Unusual calls in Abu Dhabi would make "mockery" of F1 stewarding
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to change F1 approach

By:

Red Bull insists it does not want Max Verstappen to change his approach to Formula 1, despite the criticism the Dutch driver has faced this year.

Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to change F1 approach

Verstappen is heading in to this weekend's F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi with a clear chance of claiming his first world championship title after a thrilling year-long battle against Lewis Hamilton.

But despite a run of stellar results, which has included nine victories, Verstappen has also found himself at the centre of controversy on occasion over his aggressive approach to racing.

As well as feeling that he has been unfairly treated by the FIA with some inconsistent application of penalties, Verstappen has also been lambasted in some quarters for how he goes racing.

Horner agrees that what has been thrown at Verstappen this year has been too much, but is adamant that he wants the youngster to keep exactly the same approach in F1.

"I think that on occasion, I think he has been treated harshly," said Horner ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP.

"I think he has come under scrutiny that we haven't seen applied consistently with other incidents. And he feels aggrieved by that.

"I think the problem for Max is the scrutiny is on him. He has the spotlight positioned on him, he's running at the front, he's competing against a seven-time world champion, and I think allegations about his driving, about his driving style, about his driving standards have been...there's been a narrative that's been pushed to put pressure on him.

"But he's driven fantastically well. Max drives in a manner that ignites passion. It has brought fans into the sport, it has brought new fans into the sport this year. But we do not want him to change.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"We want him to drive in exactly the manner that he has that has put him on the precipice of competing with Lewis for this world championship."

Horner thinks that, rather than be criticised for what he has done in F1 this year, Verstappen should actually be praised for the way in which he has ignited the title battle – and brought fresh interest to the sport.

"It's been great to see the new fans coming into the sport this year, the young fans coming in," added Horner.

Read Also:

"And that in a large part is because of what he's been doing, and the way he drives, the way he has taken on the greatest driver of all-time, the most winning driver, the biggest champion.

"I think that all credit is deserved on that, and of course, the mental pressure on a young man with the scrutiny that he has had has been immense this year. The way he's conducted himself, the way he's handled that, it's right that he feels aggrieved by some of those decisions.

"And of course what you want as a driver is consistency, what you want as a team is consistency. I think that's the most important thing that we request coming into this weekend."

shares
comments
Horner: Unusual calls in Abu Dhabi would make "mockery" of F1 stewarding
Previous article

Horner: Unusual calls in Abu Dhabi would make "mockery" of F1 stewarding
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Paul Ricard to hold fire on track changes until F1 2022 rules impact is clear
Formula 1

Paul Ricard to hold fire on track changes until F1 2022 rules impact is clear

Verstappen: My views on Mercedes/Hamilton have changed for the worse Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: My views on Mercedes/Hamilton have changed for the worse

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Saudi Arabia GP Prime
Formula 1

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

Latest news

Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to change F1 approach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to change F1 approach

Horner: Unusual calls in Abu Dhabi would make "mockery" of F1 stewarding
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Unusual calls in Abu Dhabi would make "mockery" of F1 stewarding

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Abu Dhabi GP practice

Binotto says reports linking Todt to Ferrari just "speculation"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto says reports linking Todt to Ferrari just "speculation"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.