Formula 1 Mexican GP

Red Bull drivers fear Mexico start, Max Verstappen jokes: “A Le Mans start would be just as quick”

With the particularly long run to the first corner, the start promises to be important in Mexico. Verstappen has a clear answer when asked whether he now has more confidence in it than in recent weeks

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 9:59 AM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Although Max Verstappen said he had the pace to take pole position in Mexico City, his final run was ruined by a lock-up at Turn 13 – according to the Red Bull driver, mainly caused by Lando Norris getting slightly in his way in the final sector.

The eventual qualifying result would normally have earned the Dutchman a place on the second row of the grid, but the grid penalty after his incident with Liam Lawson on Friday means he will start fifth.

This seems particularly painful in Mexico, as the second row has often proved to be a good starting position at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in the past. The slipstream is strong on the run towards the first corner, making missing out on the second row seem even more unfortunate.

“But you can't know that beforehand. Maybe tomorrow we'll be thinking, ‘That fifth place wasn't so bad after all’”, Verstappen laughed during his Dutch media round in the paddock.

A bigger problem than the grid penalty is that Red Bull has been struggling with its starts throughout this 2026 season, and the extremely long run towards Turn 1 could make that an even more painful issue in Mexico.

Team principal Laurent Mekies has already indicated that Red Bull cannot fully resolve the problem this year, as hardware changes are needed, including to the clutch, and these can only be introduced in 2027.

Nevertheless, Mekies expressed hope that Red Bull can still make progress this year with the hardware it has, just as it has already made significant improvements compared with the season opener in Melbourne.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

However, when Motorsport.com asks Verstappen whether he has slightly more confidence in the start than he did in recent weeks, his answer is short and to the point:

“No, not really, if I’m really honest.”

This is partly related to the free practice sessions in Mexico City, when the practice starts did not go entirely to plan either. On Friday, the four-time world champion even said over the team radio: “I think I could sprint faster off the line. Like, I do the start at the end of the pit lane, disaster.

"I do another start, another disaster. Why are we not just changing something? Or it is better that I do a Le Mans start, you know? I run, push the car and jump in. And then take off for the race.”

When that remark is brought up during the Dutch media session, Verstappen laughs: “Maybe we should really do that. I think it would be just as quick!”

On a slightly more serious note, Verstappen explains that there is not much he can do to prevent a repeat of the start problems. “There are a few things, but they're more to do with the procedures [on the team’s side]. But the start itself, there's not much that I can do about that.”

This ties in perfectly with the comments made by Verstappen and team-mate Isack Hadjar in Austin, where both drivers indicated that although they were following the procedures behind the wheel correctly, the results were still not as desired.

Hadjar hopes the start will go a little better than in recent weeks, but he also emphasises that it will be a step into the unknown – particularly after several technical problems earlier in the weekend.

“I hope it will be better, but we tried very hard this weekend. Unfortunately, in FP1, we didn't get much running and we got no practice starts. We had some decent ones this morning, with an okay feeling, so let's see tomorrow. We're going to need it!”

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