Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP Next / Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

By:

Red Bull suspects that Lewis Hamilton’s struggle to recover in the Italian Grand Prix sprint race was caused by engine derating.

Hamilton made a poor start from the front row of the grid at Monza and dropped down to fifth place after the first lap.

While his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was able to control things at the front and charge on to take a win ahead of Max Verstappen, Hamilton found himself trapped behind the McLarens of Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris.

Although the world champion was able to get close to Norris ahead of him, he could not get a good enough run down the main straight to find a way past in to the first chicane.

Amid some surprise at Hamilton's failure to overtake the McLaren, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has his suspicions about a key Mercedes weakness that has been exposed.

Horner thinks that Hamilton was suffering from his engine derating at the end of straights – which is when it runs out of the extra 160hp boost that is delivered by battery power.

"When they're running sustainably, they're harvesting [regaining energy in to the battery rather than using it] a lot," Horner told Sky Sports F1.

"It's what we call clipping, so the end of the straights you see the rear light flashing, and that just kills your straightline speed.

"So you can see Lewis getting within half a second [of Norris], which is usually an overtake, but just running out of momentum at the end of the straight."

Horner said that if the team's suspicions are correct, that will be a boost for Red Bull in the race tomorrow, as it means Hamilton will be unable to challenge Verstappen if he needs to.

"It's good news if we can stay ahead tomorrow," added Horner. "It means that they won't be able to attack too hard at the end of the straights, because they've got this harvesting going on."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Horner was clear that the sprint race was pretty much settled by the second chicane, with Hamilton having lost all his positions at the start.

But he says the sprint showed that Red Bull's race pace was competitive compared to Mercedes.

"I think one lap definitely they are quicker than us," he said. "I think, actually, there's a couple of corners where we're struggling here, but over a lap we're putting a decent lap together.

"Max in the dirty air was able to run at the same pace as Valtteri, as they moved away from the rest of the field.

"And of course, you don't want to take too much risk in a race like that. So we're just grateful to see the points and start from the front tomorrow."

Read Also:

shares
comments
Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP

Previous article

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP

Next article

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Italian GP: Bottas beats Verstappen in F1 sprint; Hamilton fifth

1 h
2
World Rallycross

Galli planning World RX return with privateer Kia

3
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

4 h
4
IndyCar

VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland

1 h
5
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news
Brawn says Monza F1 sprint had "plenty of action"
Formula 1

Brawn says Monza F1 sprint had "plenty of action"

2m
Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"

30m
Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

40m
Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP

1 h
Italian GP: Bottas beats Verstappen in F1 sprint; Hamilton fifth
Formula 1

Italian GP: Bottas beats Verstappen in F1 sprint; Hamilton fifth

1 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Italian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
32m

Starting Grid for the Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Red Bull not ruling out Williams partnership after Albon move 00:29
Formula 1
45m

Formula 1: Red Bull not ruling out Williams partnership after Albon move

Formula 1: Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change 00:46
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change

Starting Grid for the Italian GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
11 h

Starting Grid for the Italian GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Formula 1: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 at Monza 00:47
Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 at Monza

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen
Formula 1

Albon: IndyCar was preferred option if F1 return didn't happen

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull not ruling out Williams F1 partnership after Albon move

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime
Formula 1

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything" Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow Italian GP
Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

Trending Today

Italian GP: Bottas beats Verstappen in F1 sprint; Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Bottas beats Verstappen in F1 sprint; Hamilton fifth

Galli planning World RX return with privateer Kia
World Rallycross World Rallycross

Galli planning World RX return with privateer Kia

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland
IndyCar IndyCar

VeeKay to suffer grid penalty at Portland

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Rivals set to probe Mercedes role in Racing Point saga at appeal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rivals set to probe Mercedes role in Racing Point saga at appeal

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Brawn says Monza F1 sprint had "plenty of action"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn says Monza F1 sprint had "plenty of action"

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.