Formula 1 Singapore GP

Red Bull explains how AI is influencing its F1 race strategy

Red Bull has revealed how an AI-powered race strategy tool developed with Oracle is helping the F1 team make decisions during grands prix

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 17, 2026, 11:39 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Bulls Watch



For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

Red Bull is using an artificial intelligence system that recommends actions to the team during a grand prix.

During an interview with CNBC, Red Bull head of technical and performance partnerships Jack Harington explained that the team built the tool with its title partner, Oracle.

What began as a search tool to help engineers interpret F1's regulations and past rulings has since become an "agentic" AI that draws on more information and recommends actions during a race.

"It’s actually making decisions for us," Harington explained.

Oracle and Red Bull announced a multi-year extension of their title partnership in February 2026. The Milton Keynes outfit explained in the press release at the time: "The extended partnership builds on the team’s legacy, with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle AI underpinning the 2026 debut of Red Bull Ford Powertrains’ next-generation hybrid power unit, advanced race-strategy simulations, and a pioneering AI-powered strategy agent."

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Liam Fabre

Harington used the example of the 2025 Italian Grand Prix to show how the AI agent works. On the opening lap of the race at Monza, Verstappen went off at the first chicane while fighting McLaren's Lando Norris for the lead. According to Harington, the agent advised Red Bull to hand the place back to avoid a penalty.

While that recommendation went against the team's view of the situation, Red Bull followed the instruction. Verstappen escaped a penalty, soon retook the lead from the McLaren driver and won the race by 19.2 seconds.

Harington added that "Formula 1 is and will always be a human sport", but explained that the AI agent can help enhance the team.

Red Bull is not the only team using AI. Google is working with McLaren to bring its Gemini AI tools, Mercedes has partnered with Microsoft and Ferrari is working with IBM on AI-powered experiences for fans.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Max Verstappen unveils special Texas-themed helmet for F1 United States GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Red Bull Racing





Did Max Verstappen already know the impact of Red Bull’s big upgrade when he signed his new deal?



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



3 h



Did Max Verstappen already know the impact of Red Bull’s big upgrade when he signed his new deal?





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense





Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin

Latest news





How the M8B became the most dominant car in McLaren’s history



General



How the M8B became the most dominant car in McLaren’s history





Christian Horner calls for F1 budget cap rethink: "Teams are spending $500 or $600m"



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



1 h



Christian Horner calls for F1 budget cap rethink: "Teams are spending $500 or $600m"





Phillip Island to remain in use despite MotoGP and WorldSBK departures



MotoGP



MGP MotoGP



Australian GP



2 h



Phillip Island to remain in use despite MotoGP and WorldSBK departures





Did Max Verstappen already know the impact of Red Bull’s big upgrade when he signed his new deal?



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Singapore GP



3 h



Did Max Verstappen already know the impact of Red Bull’s big upgrade when he signed his new deal?

Feature

Discover prime content





Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense





Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Ronald Vording



Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin





Laurent Mekies under the microscope: How different is his leadership at Red Bull from Christian Horner?



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Ronald Vording



Laurent Mekies under the microscope: How different is his leadership at Red Bull from Christian Horner?

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe