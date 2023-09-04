Red Bull explains late Verstappen problem that helped avert F1 fastest lap bid
Red Bull has explained that concerns about rising temperatures were the trigger for the squad urging Max Verstappen to slow down in the final stages of Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman had opened up a solid lead towards the end of the Monza race, after biding his team early in the grand prix as he battled Ferrari's Carlos Sainz for the win before he moved to the front.
But his hopes of an easy cruise to the flag suffered a late blow when his team came on the radio a few laps from the chequered flag and urged him to back off and not get near a gaggle of backmarkers.
The team did not specify what the problem was to Verstappen, but they urged him to ramp up lift and coast through the lap – which cost him several seconds - and not close in on backmarker Pierre Gasly ahead.
Although the situation prompted a minor bit of drama, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has admitted that there was a positive to it, in that it prevented Verstappen from taking some risks of gunning for a late fastest lap.
"It was about the temperatures, to avoid them from going up further," he explained. "We had to keep some of the temperatures within a certain window.
"Max was 12 seconds ahead as well, so there was no reason to push or to take any risks. On the other hand, it was also good because his fastest lap idea couldn't come up."
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said that there was no immediate danger to Verstappen because of the temperatures, but the decision to slow him was more based on what would happen if he started following other cars.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, 1st position, celebrates on his way to Parc Ferme
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
"He was managing some temperature issues, and we just didn't want to take any risk," said Horner.
"It was a stinking hot day, and we had a couple of temperatures that were under control, but there's a bunch of cars ahead of [Pierre] Gasly and we just didn't want to run in dirty air. That's why we took it a little bit easier the last few laps."
The late issues on Verstappen's car came at the end of a race that had started with concerns about the Honda power units, following Yuki Tsunoda failing to make the start.
The Japanese driver's AlphaTauri had stopped on the formation lap on the run down to Parabolica, triggering an aborted start for the Italian GP.
With Red Bull running the same Honda engines, there was obviously a risk of any problems Tsunoda had with his power unit impacting the sister team – but this concern was quickly dismissed.
As Marko explained: "We found the cause relatively soon, and that was not something of concern [for Honda], it was something specific for that car."
Additional reporting by Ronald Vording and Filip Cleeren
Related video
Sainz robbed outside Milan hotel after F1 Italian GP podium finish
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia”
Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia” Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia”
Verstappen worked to force Sainz into mistake to win F1 Italian GP
Verstappen worked to force Sainz into mistake to win F1 Italian GP Verstappen worked to force Sainz into mistake to win F1 Italian GP
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race
Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race
Verstappen: Red Bull wing set-up should be better for Monza F1 race
Verstappen: Red Bull wing set-up should be better for Monza F1 race Verstappen: Red Bull wing set-up should be better for Monza F1 race
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Latest news
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024 Grosjean tipped for IndyCar reunion with Dale Coyne Racing in 2024
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race for tifosi
Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit
Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Catalan GP
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Catalan GP 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Catalan GP
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.