Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Italian GP qualifying as it happened Next / Italian GP: Verstappen leads Leclerc and Perez in final F1 practice
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Red Bull explains top speed drop at Italian GP

Red Bull has explained its lack of top speed at Monza despite the RB18 often running as the fastest Formula 1 car in a straight line so far in 2022.

Matt Kew
By:
Red Bull explains top speed drop at Italian GP

In contrast to its first eight seasons running under the hybrid powertrain regulations, Red Bull has been consistently strong at high-speed tracks following the return of ground-effects.

At Jeddah (qualifying and race) and Miami (qualifying), the brace of RB18s were the faster cars through the designated speed traps.

But at Monza, the Red Bull is second from the bottom, only 1mph ahead of slowest Haas while it trailed straightline standout Ferrari by 6mph as the home team topped the lot.

Data Motorsport.com has seen reveals Red Bull is faster than Ferrari from the sprint out of the first chicane through Curva Grande, the second chicane, Ascari and out of the final corner previously known as Parabolica.

However, Ferrari is more effective at its battery deployment to produce greater top speeds on the straights.

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache revealed that the comparatively low speeds were down to a deliberately higher downforce rear wing configuration.

When asked by Motorsport.com for an explanation, he said: "I think it is not due to the engine, for sure.

"It is clearly due to the level of drag we run on the car. It looks like, relative to the others, higher.

"As you saw, we didn't change the rear wings compared to the other tracks. The others changed, and then [that impacts] the top speed range."

This comes despite Red Bull bringing a low-drag rear wing with a trimmed flap for Monza, while Ferrari is fielding a revised beam wing.

Wache added: "We defined the season and divided the season by three rear wings, and we control around these three rear wings.

"Sure, the beam wing is also part of it as other teams are doing.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"But we develop the car around that, for different reasons: for the efficiency in terms of downforce for sure. But also efficiency in terms of budget."

Red Bull has previous for this tactic at Monza, with Sebastian Vettel winning the 2013 Italian Grand Prix by deploying a short seventh gear ratio and greater downforce to better accelerate out of the corners to spend less time on the straights in total despite carrying less speed.

As per Wache, Red Bull has ruled out turning down the tune in response to Max Verstappen's five-place grid penalty, with the reigning champion taking a new internal combustion engine.

According to team boss Christian Horner, this followed advice from supplier Honda.

He said: "We've elected to take this penalty here on the advice of our engine partner.

"Five places here isn't too draconian, so to have that extra engine added into our pool for the remaining seven races we just thought strategically is the right thing to be doing."

Verstappen is not expected to take any further component changes that will lead to penalties.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Italian GP qualifying as it happened
Previous article

Italian GP qualifying as it happened
Next article

Italian GP: Verstappen leads Leclerc and Perez in final F1 practice

Italian GP: Verstappen leads Leclerc and Perez in final F1 practice
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty Italian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Good chance" of beating Leclerc despite penalty

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Italian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

What's next for Porsche and Red Bull after collapsed F1 deal
Formula 1

What's next for Porsche and Red Bull after collapsed F1 deal

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day" Italian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Horner: "More than enough time" to restart F1 Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Horner: "More than enough time" to restart F1 Italian GP

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime
Formula 1

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

Latest news

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the FIA should have done a better job with the safety car at the end of Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Max Verstappen says being booed after his Italian Grand Prix win “not going to spoil my day” after the Monza crowd voiced its frustration at how the Formula 1 race ended.

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Italian GP under safety car

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday, his 11th victory of the season, seeing off the Ferrari challenge of Charles Leclerc despite a grid penalty and a late safety car.

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut

Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries admits he "spent the whole night awake" ahead of his "dream" Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, in which he finished ninth.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season? Prime

Can Verstappen break the record for most wins in an F1 season?

OPINION: With a 109-point lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Prime

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.