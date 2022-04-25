Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc's late race push for more Next / Russell sure Hamilton will "come back strong" after Imola F1 woes
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Red Bull explains why it had upper hand over Ferrari at Imola

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner believes the team’s ability to get its tyres into a better operating window was the key to beating Ferrari at Imola.

Luke Smith
By:

Max Verstappen scored his second victory of the 2022 season by controlling proceedings in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, leading home Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

It marked Red Bull’s first 1-2 finish since the 2016 Malaysian Grand Prix as it capitalised on a difficult race for Ferrari on home turf.

Carlos Sainz retired on the opening lap after contact with Daniel Ricciardo, while Charles Leclerc spun off the track while chasing Perez for second place in the closing stages. Leclerc ultimately recovered to finish sixth.

Red Bull scored 58 out of a possible 59 points over the sprint race weekend as it enjoyed an edge over Ferrari for outright pace, which Horner put down to how the RB18 car worked with the tyres.

“As we saw in Melbourne, the tyres, there's an operating window, and with the setup this weekend, we got it right,” Horner explained.

“We could see that Charles was struggling a little bit more with the front tyres here than we were, both in yesterday's race and it was starting to happen in the latter part of today's race.

“So that just gave us the the upper hand, and I think Max was able to manage the race perfectly.

“Checo was able to build a gap to Charles and manage that gap. And at no point other than one trip across the grass with Checo did we really come under too much pressure.”

Verstappen scored pole position in Friday’s qualifying session, but was able to recover from losing the lead of the sprint race to Leclerc off the line to overtake the Ferrari in the closing stages of the Saturday event.

Ferrari opted to bring Leclerc in for a second stop late in the Sunday race, taking a set of softs the team hoped would help him catch Perez, only for the spin to end the team’s hopes of splitting the Red Bulls.

Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto felt tyre management had been a more noticeable weakness for the team in the sprint race, but conceded the lack of dry practice running may have impacted its understanding of the medium compound used in the race.

“We have only very little [time] to set up the car, only one session on Friday, which was completely wet, so very little data to collect on drivers to do even the long run,” Binotto said.

“It is true we had FP2 on Saturday morning, but the feeling is that we have a lack of experience through this weekend when coming to the sprint race.

“But you are right that Red Bull did a better job in that respect. So we will certainly review and understand why we couldn't do as well such a good job.”

The result saw Red Bull slash Ferrari’s lead in the constructors’ championship down to just 11 points, as well as drawing level at two wins apiece for the teams in the opening four rounds of the season.

Horner thought the fight between Red Bull and Ferrari would continue to be “horses for courses” this year, swinging back and forth due to the fine margins involved.

“Ferrari have got a great car, they've got great drivers,” Horner said.

“They've been unlucky at this race. But for sure, they're going to be super competitive in two weeks' time. And I think it'll be like that for the whole season.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc's late race push for more
Previous article

Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc's late race push for more
Next article

Russell sure Hamilton will "come back strong" after Imola F1 woes

Russell sure Hamilton will "come back strong" after Imola F1 woes
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Horner: Imola F1 1-2 "one of our best-ever results" Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Horner: Imola F1 1-2 "one of our best-ever results"

Alonso: "Chaos is guaranteed" if rain hits Imola F1 race Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Alonso: "Chaos is guaranteed" if rain hits Imola F1 race

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1 Prime
Formula 1

Why a Las Vegas Grand Prix is only good news for Formula 1

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

McLaren: Imola podium proof that F1 progress is real
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Imola podium proof that F1 progress is real

Brawn: "Solution coming" for F1 budget cap inflation squeeze
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: "Solution coming" for F1 budget cap inflation squeeze

Ocon says AlphaTauri air line triggered unsafe release penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon says AlphaTauri air line triggered unsafe release penalty

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's first rain-afflicted race under the new rules set at Imola produced an intriguing spectacle, despite the sprint race going some way to redressing the natural order after qualifying produced a mixed grid. But while Red Bull seized full advantage to secure a comfortable 1-2 in the race, several big names dropped the ball

Formula 1
14 h
How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola Prime

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
16 h
Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure Prime

Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite...

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.