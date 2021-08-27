Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines
Formula 1 News

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

By:

Sergio Perez will stay with the Red Bull Formula 1 team in 2022, after a contract extension was agreed ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Sergio Perez will stay with the Red Bull Formula 1 team in 2022, after a contract extension was agreed ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mexican joined the outfit on a one-year deal at the start of this season, as Red Bull elected to look outside of its young driver programme for the first time in years.

Although Perez has had some difficulties adapting to the unique characteristics of Red Bull's F1 car concept, he has scored well and secured a victory for the team at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Speaking about his deal, which will see him race alongside Max Verstappen again, Perez said: "I'm really happy to be continuing with a great team like Red Bull into the new era of Formula 1 and it's a great opportunity for me.

"Everyone starts from zero next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to go all the way to the top with Red Bull."

Perez told Motorsport.com earlier this month that the tricky nature of the RB16B car had left him feeling that he was racing in an all-new category this season.

Read Also:

But despite still finding his way in getting the most out of the car, both driver and team think the foundations are there to improve more in the future.

Perez added: "It always takes time to get on top of everything when you join a new team but things have worked well this season and I really enjoy being a part of the Red Bull family. We've been working hard to deliver results so it's great to see the team have faith in me for the future.

"We have so much more to achieve together and we still have a great challenge on our hands this season so I really hope we can finish the year on a high and carry that momentum into 2022."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said that Perez's experience was viewed as a key asset for the outfit ahead of the all-new rules coming in to play for 2022.

"Checo is a highly respected team member and his experience and race-craft are invaluable as we fight for the constructors' championship," explained Horner.

"His integration into the wider team has been seamless and we have been impressed by his performances during the first half of the season which demonstrate what he's capable of in our car.

"Next year we move into a new era of F1 with completely revised regulations and cars, and with over 200 races and a decade of experience under his belt, Checo will play an integral role in helping the team navigate this transition and maximise the RB18."

Perez's confirmation at Red Bull means that sister team Red Bull will almost certainly keep an unchanged line-up of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda for 2022.

Team principal Franz Tost said in Belgium that an announcement about its driver plans would be made next month.

"I think it will be decided in September, and we will announce it then," he said.

shares
comments
Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines

Previous article

Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

3 h
3
MotoGP

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing

2 h
4
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1

2 h
5
WRC

Rallye De Portugal: Team Reports, standings

Latest news
Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

1 h
Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines
Formula 1

Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines

1 h
Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

2 h
Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1

2 h
Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP
Formula 1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

2 h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP 01:55
Formula 1
3 h

F1 Fast Facts: Belgian GP

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage 00:50
Formula 1
5 h

Formula 1: Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda engines after crash damage

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments 08:37
Formula 1
22 h

Grand Prix Greats – Belgian GP greatest moments

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision 04:47
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge 08:04
Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP Belgian GP
Formula 1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa Belgian GP
Formula 1

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Perez: Marko's honesty on bad days is still a good thing
Video Inside
Formula 1

Perez: Marko's honesty on bad days is still a good thing

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: No concerns for F1 2022 as Red Bull continues development
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: No concerns for F1 2022 as Red Bull continues development

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen, Perez lose second Honda F1 engines after crash damage

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1

Rallye De Portugal: Team Reports, standings
WRC WRC

Rallye De Portugal: Team Reports, standings

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule

Maverick Vinales – A timeline of his Yamaha MotoGP exit
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Maverick Vinales – A timeline of his Yamaha MotoGP exit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull extends Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: "Tough luck" if F1 teams need to take extra engines

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.