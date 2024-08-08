All Series

Formula 1

Red Bull F1 boss Horner misconduct appeal dismissed

Appeal against an investigation clearing Horner of wrongdoing is not upheld

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull has announced an appeal against an investigation clearing Christian Horner of wrongdoing has not been upheld.

On the eve of the 2024 Formula 1 season, Horner faced allegations of misconduct by a female employee of the F1 team, which prompted an internal investigation by Red Bull's Austrian parent company led by an independent barrister.

Following an eight-week probe, the grievances against Horner were dismissed. The female employee, who was suspended as a result of the findings of the investigation, then decided to appeal the findings of the probe.

That appeal, which was handled by another independent barrister, has now also been dismissed, Red Bull GmbH announced on Thursday.

"Earlier this year a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated. The complaint was dealt with through the company's grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance," a press statement read.

"The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC. All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not being upheld.

"The KC's conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.

"The company respects the privacy of all its employees and will not be making further public comment on this matter at this time.

"Red Bull is committed to continuing to meet the highest workplace standards."

Motorsport.com understands Red Bull's Austrian parent company is considering its next steps, while the female employee - who is still employed by the team - remains suspended for now.

The Red Bull F1 team now considers the matter as closed.

Filip Cleeren
