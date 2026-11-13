Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Red Bull F1 car takes on MotoGP bike, rally car and snowmobile in extreme ice race
All five machines used custom studded tyres and separate racing lines on the frozen course
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 13, 2026, 12:25 PM
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Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull Racing RB7 Renault
Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Red Bull pitted a Formula 1 car, MotoGP bike, rally car, Pro 4 truck and a snowmobile against each other in the first Ultimate Winter race.
Former MotoGP rider Dani Pedrosa won, riding a KTM MotoGP bike on the custom frozen lake course.
The event, held in Eagle River, Wisconsin, brought five motorsport disciplines together on the same grid. Each machine ran on custom studded tyres, and Red Bull laid out a different racing line for each vehicle to give all five an equal shot at victory.
Former F1 driver Patrick Friesacher was behind the wheel of the RB7, the machinery that four-time champion Sebastian Vettel drove to the 2011 world title. He lined up against Pedrosa, rally driver and ex-F1 racer Scott Speed in a Subaru WRX, Pro 4 truck racer Andrew Carlson and snowmobile racer Gunnar Sterne.
"That's the RB7, a world championship-winning car of Sebastian Vettel. Won the championship in 2011," Friesacher said in the video, released by Red Bull on YouTube. "Yeah, it's lifted a little bit higher. All the rest has more cooling, but temperature-wise, we are safe. It's pretty cold, minus 15 degrees."
Friesacher set the fastest calibration lap of the five, a 1 minute 11 seconds, in the F1 car. Sterne's snowmobile and Pedrosa's bike both posted a 1m12s, while Carlson's truck and Speed's rally car each completed their laps in 1m13s.
Pedrosa's bike carried the biggest studs in the field, with a series of changes made to cope with the conditions.
"It's 207 spikes on the front and 300 at the rear," the Spaniard explained. "We modified the travel suspension to make it shorter. We have a steel disc, not carbon, and then we had to modify as well the mapping engine in order to race in these cold conditions."
With the calibration laps separated by around two seconds, all five lined up for the deciding race. Sterne's snowmobile pulled clear early on, but it had the longest lap to complete, and Pedrosa reeled it in to take the win as the pair went through the final corner.
The snowmobile finished second, the F1 car third, Pro 4 Truck fourth and rally car fifth.
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