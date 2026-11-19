Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Red Bull F1 e-bike in Max Verstappen's Suzuka livery hits the Las Vegas Strip
SUPER73 is selling its Oracle Red Bull Racing e-bikes at a race-week pop-up inside the Bellagio, on the Strip that forms part of the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit
Alex Harrington
Edited: Nov 19, 2026, 6:22 AM
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Red Bull fans in Las Vegas this weekend can ride home on a piece of Max Verstappen's 2025 season, with the team's official e-bike going on sale at a pop-up shop on the Strip.
Californian electric bike brand SUPER73 is selling its limited-edition Oracle Red Bull Racing models at the Podium Collective, a free pop-up hosted by Julien Solomita's Bad Year Racing at the Bellagio. It runs from Thursday 19 November to Sunday 22 November, covering the whole Grand Prix weekend.
The bike on sale is the Oracle Red Bull Racing M1D SE, which the brand launched in September at $2,995. It comes in two colours: Nightfall Blue is based on Red Bull's 2026 F1 livery, while Suzuka White copies the white livery the team raced in Japan last year, which they say "pays homage to the country's retro racing culture and Verstappen's 2025 victory."
Verstappen won that race from pole position at Suzuka, one of eight victories in a season he lost to Lando Norris by just two points on the final race.
Underneath the paint, the M1D SE is sold as a US Class 2 e-bike, limited to 20mph. It has a 750W motor and a 780Wh battery that the company claims gives 25 to 30 miles of range, or 50 to 55 miles with an optional second battery. It weighs 88lb.
It is the second time SUPER73 and Red Bull have partnered up. The first collaboration, in October 2024, resulted in the R Adventure Series, which cost $4,995 and was limited to 500 individually numbered bikes, and the $3,195 Z Adventure Series. Both are now sold out.
Alongside the bikes, the pop-up will sell exclusive pieces of F1 clothing.
The pop-up is open from 10am to 7pm, and closes at 2pm on Sunday. Admission is free.
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