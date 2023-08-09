Subscribe
Previous / How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team
Formula 1 News

Horner: F1 is witnessing "once in a generation" performances by Verstappen

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen is producing "once in a generation" performances in Formula 1.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing

Starting from sixth at Spa-Francorchamps, Verstappen took the lead from team-mate Sergio Perez on lap 17 and won the race at a canter, putting Perez 22 seconds behind, with Red Bull's nearest challenger Charles Leclerc 32 seconds in arrears.

While Red Bull has demolished the competition in 2023, its RB19 winning all 12 races so far, Horner thinks Verstappen's dominance over Perez and the ease with which he executed his eighth consecutive race win shows F1 is witnessing something unique.

"I think there was superiority over everybody at the moment. Generally, it has been outstanding," Horner said. "And what we're witnessing with Max at the moment is something that you see once in a generation."

Asked what Verstappen, who is marching to his third consecutive drivers' world championship, can do with the Red Bull that Perez can't, Horner replied: "Like all the great drivers, he just has that extra capacity.

"What we're witnessing and seeing with him at the moment is his ability to read the tyre, to read a race, to extract absolutely everything out of it.

"It's great to see. I think he's just at the top of his form at the moment."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Erik Junius

When Motorsport.com quizzed Red Bull's advisor Helmut Marko as to whether Verstappen still manages to surprise him with his form, the Austrian replied: "Well, if you are eight-tenths ahead in qualifying, then you know there is still some reserve and some extra margin.

"But it is also about how smart and clever his driving is nowadays. He thinks about all the overtaking moves and can read the races incredibly well. That is what you hear in these conversations with his race engineer as well.

"It is unbelievable what he is showing at the moment, but that goes for the whole team. There is almost no pitstop slower than 2.5 seconds, the strategy is fine, and we haven't had technical issues so far, so the entire team is doing an unbelievable job."

Verstappen heads into F1's summer break on 314 points compared to 189 for Perez, with the Dutchman mathematically able to seal his third world title as early as September's Japanese Grand Prix, as he did in 2022.

Read Also:

Additional reporting by Ronald Vording

shares
comments

Related video

How MoneyGram provides a big boost for the Haas F1 team
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Why McLaren F1 didn’t address its high drag problem sooner

Why McLaren F1 didn’t address its high drag problem sooner

Formula 1

Why McLaren F1 didn’t address its high drag problem sooner Why McLaren F1 didn’t address its high drag problem sooner

Horner: "Not one ounce of me" wants a closer F1 title fight

Horner: "Not one ounce of me" wants a closer F1 title fight

Formula 1

Horner: "Not one ounce of me" wants a closer F1 title fight Horner: "Not one ounce of me" wants a closer F1 title fight

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

Vowles: Driver honesty best way of getting new F1 talent

Vowles: Driver honesty best way of getting new F1 talent

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Vowles: Driver honesty best way of getting new F1 talent Vowles: Driver honesty best way of getting new F1 talent

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach

Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang

Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe