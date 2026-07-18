Red Bull faces F1 driver headache after academy talent surge, says James Hinchcliffe
James Hinchcliffe says Red Bull has gone from a driver shortage to an overcrowded talent pipeline
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Former IndyCar Series driver James Hinchcliffe has pointed to the irony of Red Bull's current Formula 1 driver market predicament, noting that the Milton Keynes outfit has rapidly gone from having too few drivers in its pipeline to too many.
Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast alongside former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer and host Tom Clarkson, Hinchcliffe weighed in on the impressive form shown by the wider Red Bull stable throughout the 2026 campaign.
With Racing Bulls in a tight battle with Alpine for fifth in the constructors' standings, the strong performances of Liam Lawson and rookie Arvid Lindblad have caught the attention of the paddock.
But the success has led to a bottleneck within the Red Bull driver academy. With Isack Hadjar also performing well alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull and junior driver Nikola Tsolov currently dominating the Formula 2 championship, the team's management faces a headache for the coming seasons.
"There's only 22 seats, right? You can't always just assume that the F2 champ gets the promotion," Hinchcliffe explained on the podcast. "I find it so funny because I feel like you turn back the clock 12 months, and Red Bull was out of drivers.
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
"We were trying to figure out how they were going to fill seats, who was going to be in the second Red Bull seat, who's going to go where. Thank God Lindblad was there in F2 last year, and that he's performing the way that he is.
"But there was a moment where they had just burned through everybody, and we're like, 'Wow, their pipeline's not actually as strong as it used to be.'
"And now all of a sudden, they've got too many drivers that are performing because Hadjar's doing a great job next to Max. Both the Racing Bulls guys are doing well, and you've got one of their juniors in a good position to maybe win the F2 championship."
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