Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
QU in
01 Hours
:
13 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
145 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling

shares
comments
Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling
By:
Jul 4, 2020, 11:20 AM

Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner feels the FIA’s ruling on Mercedes’ dual-axis steering (DAS) system risks opening a can of worms over parc ferme regulations.

Red Bull lodged a protest against Mercedes’ DAS system on Friday evening in Austria after Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were seen using the device through FP1 and FP2.

The stewards rejected the case after a long deliberation process, saying Red Bull’s argument that DAS was part of the suspension system was “unfounded”.

Red Bull argued DAS was illegal under the technical regulations, but the team remains unconvinced that its usage would comply with the rules surrounding parc ferme restrictions.

Teams are prevented from making major set-up changes for the remainder of the weekend once the car leaves the pit lane at the start of qualifying.

DAS allows the Mercedes drivers to change the toe angle of the car from the cockpit, with both Hamilton and Bottas seen using the system on out laps during FP3.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 on Saturday, Red Bull chief Horner said the stewards’ ruling could prompt requests for wider changes to be made under parc ferme conditions.

“I guess if they use it in qualifying, then we may well ask to make a change in parc ferme conditions,” Horner said.

“If that is now permitted, then obviously you’ll request to make a change not with the steering wheel, but with a set of spanners, to your camber and caster and so on, whatever it controls.

“It is what it is. Hats off to Mercedes, it is a clever system. To incorporate that during this year when it gets outlawed for next year will be very, very difficult.”

Read Also:

Red Bull has confirmed it will not appeal the stewards’ ruling immediately, but reserves its right to do so in the future.

Horner explained the team wanted to protest DAS at the earliest opportunity to avoid interfering with the race results and prevent a lengthy wait on Sunday.

“We wanted to protest at the earliest point in the weekend so as not to interrupt with the results,” Horner said.

“It was either going to be legal or illegal on Friday, which would give the chance for Mercedes to rectify that either way for Saturday and Sunday.

“Having seen it on the car yesterday, we chose to use the avenue of a protest to achieve that clarity. We informed Mercedes of that prior to putting in the protest.

“The system is very, very complicated. Of course it comes into question what is a steering wheel for? The stewards obviously backed the decision of Nikolas Tombazis, the technical delegate there.

“We have that clarity now. We know it is legal, and if we want one, we’ll have to design our own and incorporate it.”

Horner echoed the argument made by the team to the stewards that DAS had no relation to the steering system on the Mercedes W11 car, primarily being used for balance shifts to aid tyre warm up.

“In that respect, it is a tool that as I said has nothing to do with steering the car, because they only use it in a straight line,” Horner said.

“That’s sometimes the ambiguity that these regulations create. It’s something that’s been tidied up for next year.

“The engineering feedback we had was it wasn’t fully compliant to the regs this year, so that’s why we questioned it and got that clarity late last night.

“As far as we’re concerned, it’s book closed now.”

Next article
Austrian GP: Hamilton leads another Mercedes 1-2 in FP3

Previous article

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads another Mercedes 1-2 in FP3

Next article

Grosjean thinks Hamilton's F1 salary is "unacceptable"

Grosjean thinks Hamilton's F1 salary is "unacceptable"

trending Today

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads another Mercedes 1-2 in FP3
Formula 1 / Formula 1
34m

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads another Mercedes 1-2 in FP3

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Racing Point: No concern over “pink Mercedes” F1 protests
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Racing Point: No concern over “pink Mercedes” F1 protests

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling
Formula 1 / Formula 1
26m

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling

Austrian GP final practice as it happened
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Austrian GP final practice as it happened

Grosjean thinks Hamilton's F1 salary is "unacceptable"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
12m

Grosjean thinks Hamilton's F1 salary is "unacceptable"

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021
Supercars / Supercars

Supercars: "Everything is on the table" for 2021

Latest news

Grosjean thinks Hamilton's F1 salary is "unacceptable"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
12m

Grosjean thinks Hamilton's F1 salary is "unacceptable"

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling
Formula 1 / Formula 1
26m

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads another Mercedes 1-2 in FP3
Formula 1 / Formula 1
34m

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads another Mercedes 1-2 in FP3

Austrian GP final practice as it happened
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Austrian GP final practice as it happened

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grosjean thinks Hamilton's F1 salary is "unacceptable"

12m
2
Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2h
3
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads another Mercedes 1-2 in FP3

34m
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

5
Formula 1

Kvyat: Imola test proves F1 has gone wrong way with tracks

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

Latest news

Grosjean thinks Hamilton's F1 salary is "unacceptable"
Formula 1

Grosjean thinks Hamilton's F1 salary is "unacceptable"

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling
Formula 1

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads another Mercedes 1-2 in FP3
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Hamilton leads another Mercedes 1-2 in FP3

Austrian GP final practice as it happened
Formula 1

Austrian GP final practice as it happened

Racing Point: No concern over “pink Mercedes” F1 protests
Formula 1

Racing Point: No concern over “pink Mercedes” F1 protests

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.