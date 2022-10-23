Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA Next / Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold

Talks between Red Bull and the FIA over a Formula 1 cost cap breach agreement have been put on hold following the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Luke Smith
By:
Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold

Mateschitz died on Saturday at the age of 78 following a long battle with illness, sparking an outpouring of tributes through the F1 paddock, which was left in mourning.

Earlier in the United States Grand Prix race weekend, much of the focus for Red Bull had been on talks with the FIA over its alleged breach of F1's cost cap last year.

The FIA deemed in its audit that Red Bull had exceeded the $145 million limit for the 2021 season, something the team strongly denied.

Talks took place between Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in Austin about the matter, with Horner expressing an interest to get a swift solution to the matter.

But in light of Mateschitz's passing, talks about any Accepted Breach Agreement have now been put on hold, while the deadline has also been shifted as a result.

"Following the passing of Mr Mateschitz, all conversations with the FIA around Cost Cap and next steps are on hold until further notice," read a statement from Red Bull.

"The deadline for agreement has been extended and we expect talks to pick back up middle of the week."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull is set to face some kind of sanction from the FIA, but Horner said the team's submission was "well below" the cap and that claimed breach would have had "zero benefit" on car performance.

The talks currently surround an Accepted Breach Agreement, which would see Red Bull admit that it exceeded the budget cap and strike an agreement with the FIA.

Read Also:

Horner said on Saturday prior to news of Mateschitz's death that he was "hopeful that it can be resolved during this weekend," warning that the case could drag on if an agreement is not struck.

"The next process [is] it goes to the cost cap administration panel, and then beyond that, there's the International Court of Appeal," said Horner.

"So it could draw it out for another six, nine months, which is not our intention. We want closure on 2021. I think that we've had some healthy and productive discussions with the FIA.

"I'm hopeful of being able to reach a conclusion in the near future."

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA
Previous article

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA
Next article

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was racing incident United States GP
Formula 1

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was racing incident

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win United States GP
Formula 1

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was racing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was racing incident

Fernando Alonso believes the dramatic crash with Lance Stroll that sent his Alpine Formula 1 car airborne in the United States Grand Prix was a “very unfortunate” racing incident.

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton thought "for a second" he could beat Verstappen to US GP win

Lewis Hamilton thought “for a second” he might be able to hold off Max Verstappen and end his Formula 1 win drought in Austin before being overtaken late on.

Tasman Series field taking shape
Other open wheel Other open wheel

Tasman Series field taking shape

The field for the 2022 S5000 Tasman Series is taking shape ahead of the opening round on the Gold Coast this weekend.

The Bend appoints new CEO
General General

The Bend appoints new CEO

Former Adelaide 500 GM Alistair McDonald has been appointed CEO of The Bend Motorsport Park.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Prime

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution Prime

How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.