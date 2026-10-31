Formula 1 Mexican GP

Red Bull finds ‘disconnect’ in RB22 in F1 Mexico GP practice

According to technical director Pierre Wache, there was a 'disconnect' between the front and rear of the Red Bull car during Friday practice; Verstappen adds that driving at Mexico's high altitude is 'not the most fun' under F1’s new regulations

Ronald Vording

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 12:00 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Red Bull admits it still has work to do after Friday's Formula 1 practice sessions in Mexico City.

Max Verstappen ended the day fifth, three tenths off the pace, but that was despite damage sustained in an incident with Liam Lawson. Verstappen described the moment in the media pen as 'not very smart' from the Racing Bulls driver, given that Lawson is still fighting for his seat.

The stewards handed both drivers a one-place grid penalty, which is naturally the most frustrating consequence for Red Bull, although the incident also affected Verstappen's practice day – particularly as it was the Dutchman's only session of the day, with Ayumu Iwasa having taken his place in the RB22 during first practice.

“The bargeboard, or whatever this thing is called, was broken off. So of course you lose downforce because of that,” Verstappen said when asked by Motorsport.com about the extent of the damage.

With that loss of downforce in mind, the gap to the fastest Ferrari did not look too bad at all, although Verstappen was still not entirely satisfied with the balance of his car.

“It was not bad, but there's still a few things that I want to improve,” he added. “Of course, I only had one session and I think it's not amazing for everyone out there in terms of grip.

“So whatever you feel yourself, you then look at the onboards of everyone else and I think no one is really having a good time in terms of driving. So yeah, I just need to find a little bit more pace in our car to make a little jump up.”

While Verstappen refers to the feeling behind the wheel and the onboard footage of other drivers, he adds that he is not particularly enjoying the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in 2026. The extreme altitude always means drivers experience less grip and downforce, but under the new technical regulations with active aerodynamics, that is even more pronounced.

“It’s even more sliding, you need to be very patient with your driving,” Verstappen explained. “Personally, it's not the most fun, but you also know that it's a different challenge. You just need to try and understand it more.”

Like Verstappen, technical director Pierre Wache acknowledges that Red Bull still has work to do, and he pinpoints the main problem to address.

“At the moment, the balance is a little bit disconnected between the front and the rear – the front in the braking phase and at the apex and afterwards the rear while turning. It's clearly a little bit disconnected and we are trying to fix that for tomorrow”, Wache said when asked about the main limitations by Motorsport.com.

Verstappen's damage naturally made it more difficult for the team to get a clear picture of the car's actual balance on Friday.

“I think it's an overall grip level that we were losing. Based on our analysis, it was balance damage at the front and rear. It's clear that it affects the overall level of grip that you feel and the confidence that you can have in the car. Let's see tomorrow when the floor will be repaired, if the car is better or not.”

Apart from repairing the damage, however, Red Bull also needs to work on the set-up to address the disconnect Waché was referring to.

“It's clearly in the set-up, where I think we’ll try to fix it. It's also about finding a balance between the short run and the long run every time. If you try to fix this short-run balance issue, then we have to make sure that it doesn't damage the tyres.”

Those tyres are an important factor in Mexico anyway. This applies not only to long runs, but also to sector three during a qualifying lap. Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has already predicted that this is where the real difference will be made, particularly in the slow corners of the stadium section.

“The tyre is clearly overheating in the last sector”, Wache admitted. “The main problem is that the track temperature reduced by more than 10 degrees in FP2. The long runs were not very representative of what we will see during the race on Sunday.

“We have to be very careful with that aspect, so the tyre degradation will be higher and maybe the medium will be better [on Sunday].”

Is Ferrari the clear favourite in Mexico?

When Ferrari comes up, many in the paddock are also quick to identify the Scuderia as the favourite. Its smaller turbo could help at altitude, and Ferrari has already proved strong in slow corners throughout this year, of which there are plenty at the Mexican circuit.

“Yes, I think since the beginning of the year they are clearly on top of the game in the low-speed corners. They clearly have a lot of downforce for the low-speed corners”, Wache said.

“Let's see what we can extract. I think we are not far and I hope we can challenge them.”

Verstappen shares that hope, but he too knows that the red cars will have to be watched very closely this weekend.

“They've been quicker already many sessions in the last few weeks. This is a track where you need even more low-speed performance, so it should normally play into their hands”, the four-time world champion said.

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