Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Next / When Japan's 'Emperor' flirted with a Formula 1 move
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Red Bull first to run F1 car at revamped Spa

Red Bull has offered a first glimpse of the revamped Spa-Francorchamps circuit in a Formula 1 car as part of a promotion for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Red Bull first to run F1 car at revamped Spa

Following an 80 million euro overhaul of the venue, aimed at improving safety for both cars and the return of bike racing, the F1 track is set to deliver a different feel for drivers and teams.

While some of the changes, such as the reprofiling of crash barriers at Raidillon, will make little difference to on-track performance, there will need to be some readjustment for areas that have been resurfaced and revisions to gravel traps.

As Pirelli head of F1 and car racing Mario Isola said: "This year, Spa has undergone some of the biggest changes we have seen since we started going there in the modern era of Formula 1.

"In addition to some new asphalt on five corners, there are some new gravel traps on four corners, which are much closer to the side of the track.

"Drivers will need to pay more attention to track limits, and there's also an increased chance of sharp gravel being dragged onto the surface. The epic nature of Spa remains unchanged though, with all the traditional challenges that make the circuit so exciting still in place."

While most teams will only find out the impact of the resurfacing and run-off changes this weekend, it has emerged that Red Bull has already secured its first taster of the tweaks for a promotion.

In a preview video posted on its social media channels titled 'From Sim to Reality' Red Bull showcased some pre-Belgian Grand Prix preparation for Max Verstappen.

This began with some alternative games in the simulator before the team finally completed some laps in an RB7 show car around the new Spa.

The filming will have taken place earlier this year as building work still appears to be going on in the background, even though the main track elements were completed.

It is quite rare for teams to run F1 cars, even historic ones, at current venues, but doing so is allowed in the rules.

F1's sporting regulations state that for historic cars, like the RB7 from 2011, teams are free to test them whenever they choose, although they must run on show tyres prepared by Pirelli and the FIA must be notified of its intent.

Although the use of such an old car on promotional tyres will not offer much benefit to Red Bull in terms of its hopes for this weekend's Belgian GP, having an early sighting of the impact of the resurfacing and track work will not have done it any harm.

Read Also:
Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman
Previous article

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman
Next article

When Japan's 'Emperor' flirted with a Formula 1 move

When Japan's 'Emperor' flirted with a Formula 1 move
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
Formula 1

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms

How energy price move helped boost Alpine's F1 development push
Formula 1

How energy price move helped boost Alpine's F1 development push

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Latest news

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What next for Kimi Raikkonen after his NASCAR Cup debut?

After his departure from Formula 1 last year, Kimi Raikkonen made his debut in NASCAR’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen on Sunday. The Finn's day ended in the tyre wall, and he was tight-lipped on his future afterwards, although didn't rule out making further appearances. But will further cameos come to pass?

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
Formula 1 Formula 1

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms

The entry by Volkswagen brands Audi and Porsche into Formula 1 has been one of motorsport’s worst kept secrets, with both car companies yet to officially announce their plans.

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Too early to think about F1 future options

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly says it is still too early to think about his future as he's set to take control of his own destiny after 2023.

How energy price move helped boost Alpine's F1 development push
Formula 1 Formula 1

How energy price move helped boost Alpine's F1 development push

Alpine has revealed that a "smart" inflation-beating move earlier this year helped give it the financial headway needed to be aggressive with its Formula 1 developments and hire more staff.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
11 h
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.