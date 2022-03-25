Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hulkenberg to replace Vettel again in Saudi Arabian F1 GP Next / Why new race control directive leaves F1 drivers facing tough calls
Formula 1 News

Red Bull: Fuel system vacuum triggered Bahrain GP exits

Red Bull has established that a vacuum within its fuel system triggered the double Formula 1 retirement for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Red Bull: Fuel system vacuum triggered Bahrain GP exits

The Milton Keynes-based team had looked set for a strong double points finish in F1's season opener before its race was turned on its head with a few laps to go.

Verstappen, who had challenged eventual race winner Charles Leclerc for much of the event, slowed with a lack of power three laps before the end and had to retire in to the pits.

Then Perez, who was running third at the time, radioed that he too was suffering similar problems before his engine cut out at the first corner on the final lap, pitching him into a spin.

Red Bull immediately suspected that the problem was related to the fuel pumps but needed to take the cars apart to come to a definitive conclusion.

The analysis it has conducted since the race has confirmed that the issue was triggered by a vacuum being created in its fuel system. This meant petrol was not getting through to the engine.

The team has also dismissed speculation that has emerged over recent days suggesting that both drivers had simply run out of fuel.

A spokesman for Red Bull said: "Both cars suffered from a lack of fuel pressure last weekend. The correct amount of fuel was in both cars, but a vacuum prevented the pumps from drawing fuel and delivering it to the engine.

"We've taken the necessary steps to correct this issue and we expect no problems this weekend."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, retires

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, retires

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull's double retirement left the door open for Ferrari to take a 1-2 finish in the season opener, with the Maranello squad appearing to have hit the ground running with the new rules era.

Speaking after the Bahrain Grand Prix, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner had explained that his team's disappointment had been hard to accept.

"I can't remember the last time that happened to us, but it's obviously your worst nightmare," Horner said.

"It's hugely disappointing, not only to lose a podium with Max but on the last lap to lose a podium with Checo as well."

shares
comments

Related video

Hulkenberg to replace Vettel again in Saudi Arabian F1 GP
Previous article

Hulkenberg to replace Vettel again in Saudi Arabian F1 GP
Next article

Why new race control directive leaves F1 drivers facing tough calls

Why new race control directive leaves F1 drivers facing tough calls
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.