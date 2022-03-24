Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Should F1 drivers with COVID be allowed to race? Next / The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Red Bull has fix in place for Bahrain F1 fuel system problem

Red Bull has put in place a fix for the fuel system problems that forced both its Formula 1 cars out of last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Red Bull has fix in place for Bahrain F1 fuel system problem

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez had looked set for strong finishes in F1’s season opener but both were forced out in the closing stages when their cars lost power.

Verstappen, who had been challenging Charles Leclerc for the lead in Sakhir, had been running second when he slowed down with three laps to go and lost positions before coasting in to the pits to retire.

Then Perez, who at that stage had moved up to third place behind the Ferraris of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, complained that he was losing power before his engine stopped at Turn 1 on the final lap – pitching him into a spin.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner suggested after the race that the problem was related to the fuel pumps in the car, but could not offer any more detailed explanation until the cars had been taken apart and inspected.

“I can't remember the last time that happened to us, but it's obviously your worst nightmare," Horner said immediately after the race.

"It's hugely disappointing, not only to lose a podium with Max but on the last lap to lose a podium with Checo as well."

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

While some of F1’s fuel pump components that teams run in 2022 are defined by the FIA as standard parts, it is understood that what went wrong was not related to these items.

Although no further details have been forthcoming about what exactly went wrong inside the Red Bull fuel system, it is understood that the team is satisfied it has got to the bottom of the problem and has put in place fixes to prevent a repeat from this weekend’s Saudi Arabian GP.

Read Also:

The late nature of the Verstappen and Perez retirement prompted some wild theories that the drivers had simply run of fuel, amid suggestions that Red Bull may have been tempted to under-fill in a bid to keep car weight down.

However, team insiders are adamant that this is not the case.

Furthermore, the fact that Verstappen stopped a number of laps before the end, plus after a safety car period when drivers often save fuel, makes it highly unlikely that the problem could have come from not having enough fuel on board.

Instead the problem that hit both cars is far more likely related to the way that the fuel system failed to pick up the final few litres of petrol in the tank.

shares
comments

Related video

Should F1 drivers with COVID be allowed to race?
Previous article

Should F1 drivers with COVID be allowed to race?
Next article

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz team orders despite F1 points gap

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco F1 GP would be a 'shocker'

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Latest news

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Exciting racing “first and foremost” in Miami GP F1 track design

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latest Renault F1 engine "within 10bhp" of the best

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's Sprint Race: When are they and what's changed for 2022?

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
3 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
23 h
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Prime

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Prime

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2022
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass Prime

How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass

A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory

Formula 1
Apr 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.