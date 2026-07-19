Red Bull set to hire Mercedes F1 junior boss Gwen Lagrue

Mercedes’ junior driver programme boss Gwen Lagrue is set to join the Red Bull Formula 1 team in a similar role, Motorsport.com understands.

There is a side of F1 that rarely makes the headlines, where many of the people responsible for shaping its biggest success stories remain largely unknown. Lagrue is one of them.

Since 2016, Lagrue has headed Mercedes' junior driver programme, overseeing the recruitment and development of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli before both graduated to the works F1 team. Their careers stand as clear evidence of the success of Mercedes' young driver programme.

Motorsport.com understands that Lagrue is set to leave Mercedes to take on a similar role at Red Bull. It is not yet clear when the Frenchman will officially begin his new position, and no comment has so far been made by any of the parties involved.

Lagrue's career in motorsport began as a kart racer before he moved into rallying. He later chose to apply his experience to driver management and talent development, building a strong reputation for identifying and nurturing young prospects.

After working independently, he was recruited in 2011 by then-Lotus team principal Eric Boullier to run the team's junior programme. During his time there he was responsible for bringing drivers such as Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon before making the move to Mercedes in 2016.

Esteban Ocon, Force India, Gwen Lagrue Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

His first day at Brackley was anything but routine. His initial assignment was to persuade Russell to turn down a BMW factory drive in DTM and instead continue his single-seater career under the Mercedes umbrella. It proved to be a defining moment in Russell's career.

Russell was followed by several other promising youngsters, including Antonelli, whom Lagrue identified when the Italian was just 11 years old. That decision was also something of a gamble, particularly as not everyone within Mercedes believed in investing in such a young driver was the right move.

For Red Bull, securing Lagrue represents a significant addition as it begins a new chapter for its junior programme.

For 25 years, Helmut Marko oversaw Red Bull's young driver programme, which produced multiple F1 race winners and world champions, while also experiencing less successful periods in recent years.

Lagrue's arrival comes at a time when Red Bull is reshaping its driver development structure. The group's considerable resources — starting with the two F1 seats at Racing Bulls — will now be entrusted to one of the most highly regarded talent scouts in motorsport.

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