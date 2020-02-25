Red Bull, Honda target no engine penalties in 2020

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
72 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
100 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
128 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
205 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
275 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull, Honda target no engine penalties in 2020

shares
comments
Red Bull, Honda target no engine penalties in 2020
By:
Co-author: Ronald Vording
Feb 25, 2020, 1:49 PM

Red Bull and Honda have set sights on getting through the Formula 1 season without a single engine change penalty this season, amid growing optimism about the reliability of Honda's 2020 power unit.

With the performance of the new RB16 having looked strong in the opening week of pre-season testing, Red Bull’s hopes of battling for the championship will be boosted if it does not face grid penalties for using more than three power units.

Following a winter where Honda has completed more dyno mileage than ever before, hopes are high that everything is on target to get through the season without the need for going over the campaign limit.

Honda F1 managing director Masashi Yamamoto told Motorsport.com: “That's our schedule and therefore we try to follow that allocation without penalty.

“We were quite competitive in the last half of last season. And then the reliability was also very good. So we tried to continue that reliability with some more power. That was our focus.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said that although the current plan is to stick to three engines, he did not rule out taking a fourth if there was a clear performance benefit from doing so.

“We're not planning a fourth engine at the moment,” he said. “The plan is to go through on the three.

“If it becomes 21 races [without China], that obviously makes life slightly easier. If we were to have to take a fourth, so long as you take it at the right place you can minimise the impact of that. So, we'd always chase performance over everything else.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Driver Max Verstappen said he had no concerns about potential grid penalties impacting his title challenge, when asked about it by Motorsport.com.

"Last year, we only took engines because they had performance upgrades. And quite big ones," Verstappen said.

"So that was the reason for us to take those [extra] engines. And of course, this year we know that we'll try to of course not to take any penalties."

Horner said that Honda’s integration with the Red Bull chassis had been much better this year, with some promising data having come out of the Japanese car manufacturer’s winter progress

“The correlation between what we're seeing on track and dyno is looking spot on,” he said. “So that side is also encouraging. It's always easy to get drawn into the timing sheets, particularly in the early testing - it'll move around I'm sure by the time we get to Melbourne.

“I think we've had a good winter. Last year was our first year with Honda, I think that relationship has just evolved, and tightened, throughout last year, over the winter also. I think this whole package is more integrated,

“I think the whole team has done a great job in turning out this car. We've come here [to testing] with more miles on the dyno than previously. Reliability straight out of the box and the feedback from the drivers so far is very encouraging.”

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

Related video

Next article
McLaren had "best start for many, many years" to F1 testing

Previous article

McLaren had "best start for many, many years" to F1 testing
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
16 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
05:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Sonntag Racing, B. A. Wilson part ways

2
Formula 1

Spyker MF1 Silverstone test notes 2006-09-20

3
Formula 1

Red Bull, Honda target no engine penalties in 2020

16m
4
Formula 1

Electrification complicating Honda's Red Bull contract talks

5
Formula 1

The changes that helped Mercedes fit DAS

3h

Latest videos

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown 10:01
Formula 1

Ferrari stops on track - F1 2020 testing - DAY 3 | Rundown

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown 07:03
Formula 1

Mercedes steering system - F1 Testing DAY 2 | The Rundown

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points 12:18
Formula 1

The future's bright for Racing Point - F1 2020 testing | Talking Points

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes? 06:53
Formula 1

Have Racing Point copied the 2019 Mercedes?

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown 07:50
Formula 1

F1 Testing - Day 1 rundown

Latest news

Red Bull, Honda target no engine penalties in 2020
F1

Red Bull, Honda target no engine penalties in 2020

McLaren had "best start for many, many years" to F1 testing
F1

McLaren had "best start for many, many years" to F1 testing

The changes that helped Mercedes fit DAS
F1

The changes that helped Mercedes fit DAS

Albon: Rivals would still have found out about "sneaky" DAS
F1

Albon: Rivals would still have found out about "sneaky" DAS

Prost says "stupid" electric obsession leaves F1 in tough spot
F1

Prost says "stupid" electric obsession leaves F1 in tough spot

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.