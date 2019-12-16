Yamamoto could land Red Bull F1 role in 2020

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
275 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
282 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
296 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
310 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
317 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
331 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
345 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Yamamoto could land Red Bull F1 role in 2020

shares
comments
Yamamoto could land Red Bull F1 role in 2020
By:
Dec 16, 2019, 11:51 AM

Red Bull and Honda have had discussions about a potential Formula 1 role for Naoki Yamamoto next season.

Two-time Japanese Super Formula champion Yamamoto made his F1 debut earlier this year, driving a Toro Rosso in the first practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix so Honda could field its own driver at its home race.

It also allowed both parties to evaluate Yamamoto's performance in a grand prix car, and the 31-year-old's impressive debut and his eligibility for a superlicence has made it possible for him to take on a role next season, although it is not clear if this would be for both Red Bull teams or something specific to Toro Rosso.

Honda's F1 managing director Masashi Yamamoto told Motorsport.com: "We confirm that we are having conversations about him with Red Bull and Helmut Marko.

"We have quite a good offer, but this is not only Honda's decision or the team's decision, we have to speak to Naoki himself as well of course.

"He's participating in different series as well. It's still ongoing."

Read Also:

Honda has waited more than a decade for one of its drivers to race in F1, with Takuma Sato the last in 2008.

The junior drivers Honda has placed in Formula 2 in recent years have not achieved the required results to step up to F1, but the manufacturer still sees value in establishing an opportunity with Red Bull for the best members of its driver programme.

"Of course it is a very good thing for Honda to make a base for future Japanese young drivers," said Masashi Yamamoto. "It's going to give a good influence to current young drivers we have, and other Japanese drivers."

Formula 3 race winner Yuki Tsunoda, tipped for a move to Formula 2 next season, is Honda's brightest prospect on the F1 ladder.

The 19-year-old scored one victory and finished in the top 10 in the new FIA F3 championship in his first season racing in Europe.

Tsunoda is much younger than more established Honda drivers like F2 race winner Nobuharu Matsushita, who still does not have enough points for a superlicence after four years at F2/GP2 level and a year in Super Formula.

Masashi Yamamoto admitted it is "really, really difficult" for Honda's proteges to prove themselves good enough to be in F1 because of the various skills required.

He believes Super Formula ace Yamamoto, Matsushita and "maybe" Tsunoda have the abilities needed to succeed in F1, but while ex-F2 drivers Tadasuke Makino and Nirei Fukuzumi are "really quick and very talented" they are unlikely to return to the F1 ladder in the short-term.

"Of course, the driving skill or speed is needed, but it's not only about that," said Masashi Yamamoto.

"If you see Jenson Button, he's quick, but also his personality, the way he reacts to fans and also the media as well, and also the team relationship, dealing with people. Those aspects are really important."

Next article
Is there value in crossovers like Hamilton/Rossi?

Previous article

Is there value in crossovers like Hamilton/Rossi?
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Naoki Yamamoto
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: Engine "non-legality" would be discovered immediately

2h
2
Endurance

Rossi Ferrari scores podium finish, wins class in Gulf 12 Hours

3
Supercars

Top Stories of 2019, #17: Cheating row rocks Supercars

4
Formula 1

Dutch GP: "Unique" banking won't lead to US GP 2005 repeat

5
WTCR

Audi ends works involvement in WTCR

Latest videos

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Latest news

Yamamoto could land Red Bull F1 role in 2020
F1

Yamamoto could land Red Bull F1 role in 2020

Is there value in crossovers like Hamilton/Rossi?
F1

Is there value in crossovers like Hamilton/Rossi?

Ferrari: Engine "non-legality" would be discovered immediately
F1

Ferrari: Engine "non-legality" would be discovered immediately

Dutch GP: "Unique" banking won't lead to US GP 2005 repeat
F1

Dutch GP: "Unique" banking won't lead to US GP 2005 repeat

"Bottas 2.77" needed to win F1 title
F1

"Bottas 2.77" needed to win F1 title

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.