Horner: Ricciardo has "met all expectations" on F1 comeback
Red Bull's Christian Horner says AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo has "met all expectations" on his Formula 1 comeback with his former team.
Ricciardo, who was Red Bull's third driver after his McLaren exit, was drafted in at Red Bull's sister team to replace Nyck de Vries in Hungary.
In his two races before the summer break the 34-year-old Australian has shown he has regained his competitive edge, outqualifying team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in Hungary and in Spa's sprint shootout. A deleted laptime in Belgian Grand Prix qualifying cost him a shot at reaching Q2.
He also impressed the team by driving back to 13th in Hungary after dropping to the rear of the field by a start melee. But he couldn't replicate that comeback in Belgium as the team could not find a way to get him out of traffic. Meanwhile, Tsunoda took a valuable point in 10th for the beleaguered Faenza squad.
Speaking before the race weekend Red Bull team boss Horner said Ricciardo had met all expectations that Red Bull and AlphaTauri had set on him.
"I think he met it. Seeing what he did at Silverstone in the tyre test, I think after that expectations changed and he met all expectations," Horner said.
"What he's brought to AlphaTauri is a huge amount of experience and possibly some direction, obviously with the experience that he brings as a grand prix winner. He actually acquitted himself very, very well."
Commenting on Ricciardo's second race since his comeback at Spa, AlphaTauri's technical director Jody Egginton said: "It was more difficult for Daniel, as he spent a good part of the race in traffic.
Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04
Photo by: Erik Junius
"We weren’t able to get him into free air to put together a strong sequence of laps, as he was able to do in Hungary to good effect. It was unfortunate. However, his strong performance in the Sprint race highlights we are making progress.
Team boss Franz Tost added: "We still miss some load on the car, but I’m convinced that when Daniel is more familiar with the car and tyres, he'll do a really good job."
Ricciardo said he was satisfied with how his comeback campaign has started given the limited time he has had in the car so far. He believes getting those two extra races in before the summer break will be an advantage for him when the 2023 season resumes at the end of August.
“I'm actually really glad I got these two before the break because it gives me something to certainly think about, build on, throw some questions back to the team," he said.
“Nine days ago, I hadn't driven this car, so when I put everything into perspective, I think we're okay."
Related video
How the Dutch GP gave some "fresh air" to F1 bosses' future vision
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Red Bull's DRS edge will take a while to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it
Red Bull's DRS edge will take a while to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it Red Bull's DRS edge will take a while to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it
Verstappen: F1 approaching rain like NASCAR would be a "shame"
Verstappen: F1 approaching rain like NASCAR would be a "shame" Verstappen: F1 approaching rain like NASCAR would be a "shame"
Latest news
IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Yamaha retains Aegerter for 2024 World Superbike season
Yamaha retains Aegerter for 2024 World Superbike season Yamaha retains Aegerter for 2024 World Superbike season
Steiner not banking on 'Holy Grail' solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles
Steiner not banking on 'Holy Grail' solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles Steiner not banking on 'Holy Grail' solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles
De Oliveira eyeing WEC GT3 opportunity after Monza debut
De Oliveira eyeing WEC GT3 opportunity after Monza debut De Oliveira eyeing WEC GT3 opportunity after Monza debut
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades The 2023 F1 half-term driver grades
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars The data vs driver conflict at the heart of F1's ground-effect cars
The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season The key themes to watch in the second half of the 2023 F1 season
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis Why AlphaTauri may lose its F1 reason for being amid identity crisis
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.