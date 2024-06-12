All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
Formula 1 Canadian GP

Red Bull’s kerb-ride push won’t risk F1 aero prowess

Red Bull is confident that curing the ride problems with its Formula 1 car can be achieved without it compromising its aerodynamic performance.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

The Milton Keynes-based team has faced a pair of challenging outings in Monaco and Montreal with its 2024 challenger proving not to be especially comfortable in handling kerbs and bumps.

It is understood that the problem relates to its aero platform requiring the RB20 to be run with stiff suspension settings than cannot be softened up much without it triggering downforce losses.

Red Bull is working on a solution that will deliver it a better overall package, but that is likely to take some time.

But team principal Christian Horner reckons that there is no reason why the solution that is eventually implemented cannot continue to allow the RB20 to show off its strengths.

And he said there were already encouraging signs of progress from the team in the way that Red Bull was so quick in the final sector of Montreal – which includes the final chicane that features high kerbs.

"All of it has to work in tandem, so you are pushing the aerodynamic platform of the car, but you want the car to ride kerbs,” he explained. “What was encouraging was that our sector three this weekend was competitive, even with the stiffness of the car rattling over that last chicane.

“If you look throughout the running. we were very competitive there. So, despite it being uncomfortable, we were still able to be quick enough.

“I think there is genuine performance there so if we can unlock that, then we will see it free up lap time."

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen was heard over the team radio in the Canadian Grand Prix complaining about his suspension “feeling locked”.

Asked to explain what the Dutchman meant, Horner said: “I think what he was referring to is the car is pretty stiff and, as the circuit dries out, the car is just going that bit quicker, and they are starting to use kerbs.

“But we understand what our issues are, and it was a great recovery from Monaco a couple of weeks ago. To win a race like that was a very rewarding and big one to win."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Speaking after his victory, Verstappen shared Horner’s optimism about Red Bull solving the problems without hurting the RB20’s strengths.

But he equally suggested that it was wrong to suggest Montreal had shown its kerb riding problems were not too bad, because the wet race had meant most drivers were steering clear of them.

“I really think that we can solve this without influencing any other part of the car,” said the world champion. “Today, it's more like, what kerb riding, because I felt that was non-existent in the race.

“We know that this is a weakness and I also know that we are flat out working on it to try and fix it, because I really feel like it's quite a big performance limitation for us at the moment.

“Then, of course, naturally, I'm also looking forward to some tracks maybe where we don't really need to take too many kerbs or too many bumps.”

Read Also:

Watch: Canadian GP Race Review - Wet and Wild Vs Cool and Calm

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article 10 of the most memorable Silverstone moments
Next article How Red Bull has taken another leap with F1’s rear wing trend

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
FIA warned the "ship has sailed" for F1 2026 engine tweaks

FIA warned the "ship has sailed" for F1 2026 engine tweaks

Formula 1
Canadian GP
FIA warned the "ship has sailed" for F1 2026 engine tweaks
Alpine promises Ocon equal F1 status with Gasly despite impending departure

Alpine promises Ocon equal F1 status with Gasly despite impending departure

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alpine promises Ocon equal F1 status with Gasly despite impending departure
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Chris Harris on F1: The Canadian GP reminded us why we love this sport

Chris Harris on F1: The Canadian GP reminded us why we love this sport

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Chris Harris on F1: The Canadian GP reminded us why we love this sport
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?
Red Bull must deliver cleaner F1 weekends - Verstappen

Red Bull must deliver cleaner F1 weekends - Verstappen

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Red Bull must deliver cleaner F1 weekends - Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
How Red Bull has taken another leap with F1’s rear wing trend

How Red Bull has taken another leap with F1’s rear wing trend

Formula 1
Canadian GP
How Red Bull has taken another leap with F1’s rear wing trend
Horner jabs back at Mercedes "downgrade" claim after Canada F1 success

Horner jabs back at Mercedes "downgrade" claim after Canada F1 success

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Horner jabs back at Mercedes "downgrade" claim after Canada F1 success
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Latest news

Why has the 2024 MotoGP Kazakhstan GP been postponed?

Why has the 2024 MotoGP Kazakhstan GP been postponed?

MGP MotoGP
Kazakhstan GP
Why has the 2024 MotoGP Kazakhstan GP been postponed?
Alpine prioritising "professionalism" in search for Ocon replacement

Alpine prioritising "professionalism" in search for Ocon replacement

F1 Formula 1
Alpine prioritising "professionalism" in search for Ocon replacement
WRC targets 2025 for new 'Command Centre' to bring fans closer to action

WRC targets 2025 for new 'Command Centre' to bring fans closer to action

WRC WRC
WRC targets 2025 for new 'Command Centre' to bring fans closer to action
Red Bull might not take Yuki Tsunoda seriously yet, but RB does

Red Bull might not take Yuki Tsunoda seriously yet, but RB does

F1 Formula 1
Red Bull might not take Yuki Tsunoda seriously yet, but RB does

Prime

Discover prime content
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
Was F1 too pessimistic about the 2024 season?

Was F1 too pessimistic about the 2024 season?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Was F1 too pessimistic about the 2024 season?
Were Red Bull's 2024 upgrades really a downgrade?

Were Red Bull's 2024 upgrades really a downgrade?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Were Red Bull's 2024 upgrades really a downgrade?
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia