Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sixth 2026 win as George Russell crashes out

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sixth 2026 win as George Russell crashes out

Five quick takeaways from the F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Five quick takeaways from the F1 Belgian GP

George Russell furious at "dangerous" battery issue before Hamilton Spa clash

Formula 1
Belgian GP
George Russell furious at "dangerous" battery issue before Hamilton Spa clash

Red Bull names successor to Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Red Bull names successor to Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase

George Russell out of F1 Belgian GP after Lewis Hamilton contact

Formula 1
Belgian GP
George Russell out of F1 Belgian GP after Lewis Hamilton contact

KTM and Ginetta triumph at Misano, Maserati takes Masters victory and podiums in Pro/Am

Sponsored
Misano
KTM and Ginetta triumph at Misano, Maserati takes Masters victory and podiums in Pro/Am

Red Bull set to hire Mercedes F1 junior boss Gwen Lagrue

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Red Bull set to hire Mercedes F1 junior boss Gwen Lagrue

LIVE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli wins ahead of Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Belgian GP
LIVE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli wins ahead of Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Red Bull names successor to Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase

Tom Hart initially appeared to be on his way to Williams, but Red Bull has convinced him to stay instead. He is set to succeed Lambiase, who will join McLaren in 2028

Ronald Vording
Ronald Vording
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

As expected, Red Bull will fill Gianpiero Lambiase's impending departure from within. Max Verstappen revealed a few weeks ago that he already had someone in mind within the team to succeed him, and that person has now emerged to be Tom Hart.

Following earlier reporting by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Red Bull has now confirmed to Motorsport.com that Hart will indeed take over Lambiase's role as race engineer.

The British engineer initially appeared to be heading to Williams, where he was set to become Alex Albon's race engineer. However, Red Bull has managed to prevent that move. The team asked Williams to reverse the transfer, and an agreement has now been reached.

During the Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies had already hinted at this development. When asked about the rumours surrounding chief engineer Paul Monaghan, who appears to be on his way to Cadillac, Mekies replied:

"If I look at the names that have been circulating in the last few months, most of them are still in the garage. Some had never wanted to leave, some have changed their mind and are staying with us."

Those final words referred to Hart. Over the past few seasons, he has served as Verstappen's performance engineer, but this year he has taken on a different role covering both cars.

Tom Hart on the podium with Max Verstappen after the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Tom Hart on the podium with Max Verstappen after the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The exact date on which he will be promoted to the role of race engineer has not yet been determined, as it depends on when Lambiase's duties at Red Bull come to an end. Lambiase will join McLaren in 2028 as its chief racing officer, but he is expected to begin gardening leave before then.

As a result, Hart is expected to start as race engineer at the beginning of 2027 and will also stand in for Lambiase on several occasions during the second half of this season. To help ensure a smooth transition, Hart recently gained some experience in the role during Isack Hadjar's filming day at Silverstone.

Even if Verstappen decides to leave Red Bull, Hart will still take over as race engineer – in that scenario, however, for Verstappen's successor.

While Red Bull has succeeded in keeping Hart, Monaghan was once again absent from the Spa-Francorchamps race weekend amid the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

A move to an "even more senior" role at Cadillac appears imminent, although he has not yet formally handed in his resignation at Red Bull. Monaghan also missed the British Grand Prix at Silverstone two weeks ago.

Photos from Belgian GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Jacques Villeneuve arrives in the paddock.

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andy Stevenson, Sporting Director, Aston Martin F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Alpine F1 Team pit lane message

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
43
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article George Russell out of F1 Belgian GP after Lewis Hamilton contact
Next article George Russell furious at "dangerous" battery issue before Hamilton Spa clash

Top Comments
More from
Ronald Vording

The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules

Formula 1
Belgian GP
The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules

"F3 car with F1 downforce" — Why Max Verstappen and McLaren say Spa is so different in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
"F3 car with F1 downforce" — Why Max Verstappen and McLaren say Spa is so different in 2026

How Franco Colapinto has survived and thrived in the hothouse intensity of F1

Formula 1
Belgian GP
How Franco Colapinto has survived and thrived in the hothouse intensity of F1
More from
Max Verstappen

How Antonelli found half a second to thwart Verstappen in Belgian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Belgian GP
How Antonelli found half a second to thwart Verstappen in Belgian GP qualifying

McLaren on Max Verstappen: ‘We’d need a third car for him’

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
McLaren on Max Verstappen: ‘We’d need a third car for him’

Max Verstappen: I wouldn't be on Belgian GP front row without Isack Hadjar's help

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Max Verstappen: I wouldn't be on Belgian GP front row without Isack Hadjar's help
More from
Red Bull Racing

Red Bull set to hire Mercedes F1 junior boss Gwen Lagrue

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Red Bull set to hire Mercedes F1 junior boss Gwen Lagrue

Red Bull faces F1 driver headache after academy talent surge, says James Hinchcliffe

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Red Bull faces F1 driver headache after academy talent surge, says James Hinchcliffe

Why there are no quick fixes for all of Max Verstappen’s frustrations at Red Bull

Formula 1
British GP
Why there are no quick fixes for all of Max Verstappen’s frustrations at Red Bull

Latest news

F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sixth 2026 win as George Russell crashes out

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sixth 2026 win as George Russell crashes out

Five quick takeaways from the F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Five quick takeaways from the F1 Belgian GP

George Russell furious at "dangerous" battery issue before Hamilton Spa clash

Formula 1
Belgian GP
George Russell furious at "dangerous" battery issue before Hamilton Spa clash

Red Bull names successor to Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Red Bull names successor to Max Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase

Feature

Discover prime content

The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Ronald Vording
The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules

How Antonelli found half a second to thwart Verstappen in Belgian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Stuart Codling
How Antonelli found half a second to thwart Verstappen in Belgian GP qualifying

How Franco Colapinto has survived and thrived in the hothouse intensity of F1

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Ronald Vording
How Franco Colapinto has survived and thrived in the hothouse intensity of F1

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Belgian GP
View more