Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: No plans to replace Aston Martin as title sponsor

shares
comments
Red Bull: No plans to replace Aston Martin as title sponsor
By:

Red Bull has no plans to replace Aston Martin as its title sponsor next year, with the British sports car manufacturer focusing efforts on its own Formula 1 team.

The two companies tied up at the start of 2018 with both a title sponsorship partnership and a technical collaboration on the Valkyrie hypercar project.

As well as being part of the official team name, Aston Martin's logos appeared in prominent positions on the F1 cars - including the rear wing - and on the drivers' overalls.

But following Lawrence Stroll's takeover of the Aston Martin road car company, and his plans to rebrand Racing Point under the British company's moniker, it was agreed that the Red Bull sponsorship would come to an end.

While Red Bull is hoping to add fresh sponsors to its portfolio in 2021, team boss Christian Horner has made it clear that it is not expected to land a fresh title sponsor just yet.

"We don't have a title sponsor replacing Aston Martin for next year," he said. "We will have new sponsors that we introduce into next year.

"Aston Martin obviously won't be on our car. We've enjoyed four years ]in total], three years as title and four years with them on the car. We've helped to push the brand, and we've obviously enjoyed a great relationship with Valkyrie.

"Obviously our deals were constructed under the former CEO Andy Palmer, who was always been tremendously supportive of the team. And with Lawrence buying the business, it obviously was natural for them to exit. We'll look forward to seeing the Aston Martin name live on in F1 next year."

Read Also:

Although the sponsorship deal is ending, Red Bull will continue work on the Valkyrie project, with deliveries of the car expected in 2021.

Horner added: "The car is running, and we are doing all the testing. Of course the relationship goes until all the cars are completed through Red Bull Advanced Technologies."

Red Bull has a history of linking up with major car brands for its title sponsorship. It previously had a deal with the Infiniti car company from 2013 to 2015 but that deal ended as a legacy of the Milton Keynes-based team's split with Renault.

 

Related video

Former Force India boss Fernley takes over Domenicali's FIA role

Previous article

Former Force India boss Fernley takes over Domenicali's FIA role
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Who are McLaren’s new Formula 1 investors?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Who are McLaren’s new Formula 1 investors?

Red Bull: No plans to replace Aston Martin as title sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: No plans to replace Aston Martin as title sponsor

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

Holden fan's special Bathurst moment
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Holden fan's special Bathurst moment

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Swiss hillclimb organisers fined over fiery Hammond crash
Hillclimb Hillclimb / Breaking news

Swiss hillclimb organisers fined over fiery Hammond crash

Toto Wolff discusses the future of Formula 1, cost caps and more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Toto Wolff discusses the future of Formula 1, cost caps and more

Former Force India boss Fernley takes over Domenicali's FIA role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Former Force India boss Fernley takes over Domenicali's FIA role

Latest news

Red Bull: No plans to replace Aston Martin as title sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull: No plans to replace Aston Martin as title sponsor

Former Force India boss Fernley takes over Domenicali's FIA role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Former Force India boss Fernley takes over Domenicali's FIA role

F1 can learn from Alonso’s 2005 Renault show run - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 can learn from Alonso’s 2005 Renault show run - Wolff

Formula 1 approves 23-race 2021 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 approves 23-race 2021 calendar

Trending

1
Formula 1

Who are McLaren’s new Formula 1 investors?

18h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull: No plans to replace Aston Martin as title sponsor

47min
3
Supercars

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

7h
4
Supercars

Holden fan's special Bathurst moment

5
Supercars

Crehan overwhelmed by reaction to TV exit

Latest news

Red Bull: No plans to replace Aston Martin as title sponsor
Formula 1

Red Bull: No plans to replace Aston Martin as title sponsor

Former Force India boss Fernley takes over Domenicali's FIA role
Formula 1

Former Force India boss Fernley takes over Domenicali's FIA role

F1 can learn from Alonso’s 2005 Renault show run - Wolff
Formula 1

F1 can learn from Alonso’s 2005 Renault show run - Wolff

Formula 1 approves 23-race 2021 calendar
Formula 1

Formula 1 approves 23-race 2021 calendar

F1 confirms five-year deal for Sao Paulo GP at Interlagos
Formula 1

F1 confirms five-year deal for Sao Paulo GP at Interlagos

Latest videos

2020: F1 season recap with Toto Wolff 04:45
Formula 1
2h

2020: F1 season recap with Toto Wolff

F1 Wheel Guns EXPLAINED! 02:12
Formula 1
4h

F1 Wheel Guns EXPLAINED!

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos 02:15
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP best photos

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix 02:27
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Emerson Fittipaldi wins the Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title 00:21
Formula 1
Dec 14, 2020

Formula 1: Jack Brabham wins his first World Title

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.