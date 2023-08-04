Red Bull opened up "another advantage" with latest F1 upgrade – Wolff
Mercedes thinks Red Bull has opened up "another advantage" in Formula 1 off the back of its recent Hungary upgrade.
Just as Red Bull’s rivals appeared to be closing in on F1’s benchmark squad, Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez were gifted a step forward in pace with an overhaul of their RB19 for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The winning margins since the update landed have been above 30 seconds over the nearest non-Red Bull car, putting it back on a par with where it started the season.
The changes to the sidepods and floor were teed up as being mainly for reliability and cooling reasons, but rivals have no doubts that it has helped make the car quicker.
And that has left squads like Mercedes facing up to the reality that it needs to dig even deeper with its own car designs if it is to have any hope of fighting for wins on pure pace.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said that the current domination of F1 by Verstappen was different to when his German manufacturer squad was in front, but that did not make his team’s job any easier in recovering.
“I don't know whether our dominance was similar or less as I think we had years where we did it in the same way, but at least we had two cars that were fighting each other,” he said, after seeing Verstappen pull clear in the Belgian GP.
“So that caused a little bit of entertainment for everyone, and that's not the case at the moment.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
“It is what it is and I often say that it's a meritocracy and it's up to us to fight back. Did we expect that gap? Certainly not. I think with the last step of upgrade, it seems they have another advantage that they that were able to exploit.
“But again, it always gets me back to the point of we have just got to dig in and do the best possible job.”
Red Bull has won all 12 races held so far this season, and has surpassed the record for the most consecutive wins by a single team.
The level of its advantage has prompted many to believe that Red Bull has the prospect of becoming the first team in F1 history to win every race in a season.
Although senior management has previously dismissed any talk of that achievement being on its radar, its motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has now admitted it could be possible to achieve.
Asked by Motorsport.com if winning all 22 races was possible, he said: “If you think logical, then no [because a lot of things can go wrong during a single race weekend]. But we never thought that we could win the first 12 races as well, so why not now I have to say.”
Ocon: Alpine took “very noticeable” forward step with Spa F1 upgrade
F1 “rock” Permane deserves respect of entire pitlane, say top bosses
Horner, Perez explain F1 Belgian GP "you will talk to me now" exchange
Horner, Perez explain F1 Belgian GP "you will talk to me now" exchange Horner, Perez explain F1 Belgian GP "you will talk to me now" exchange
Red Bull F1 trophy destroyed for second weekend in a row at Spa
Red Bull F1 trophy destroyed for second weekend in a row at Spa Red Bull F1 trophy destroyed for second weekend in a row at Spa
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull
Latest news
IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice
IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice IndyCar Nashville: Will Power fastest, then crashes in practice
Berry wins Michigan Xfinity pole; NASCAR confiscates a splitter
Berry wins Michigan Xfinity pole; NASCAR confiscates a splitter Berry wins Michigan Xfinity pole; NASCAR confiscates a splitter
Alex Marquez reveals all as he answers fan questions on TONIT
Alex Marquez reveals all as he answers fan questions on TONIT Alex Marquez reveals all as he answers fan questions on TONIT
IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Nashville: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.