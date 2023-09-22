Red Bull opens up on "inherent" RB19 weakness exposed in Singapore
Red Bull has explained more about the “inherent” weakness of the RB19 that was exposed by its recent struggles at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez struggled at the Marina Bay circuit last weekend, with neither driver making it out of Q2 as the squad also suffered its first defeat of the season.
While its issues over the weekend were compounded by set-up mistakes, its chief engineer Paul Monaghan also dropped hints about 'inherent' problems being a factor too.
Asked if this was something that had been there all season, Monaghan responded: "Sort of. Without elaborating, it's difficult to explain, but you're kind of on the right thread."
Asked by Motorsport.com to explain what Monaghan was alluding to, with the RB19 having been so dominant, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has pointed towards the car not being strong in short corners.
He says the first evidence of that was delivered at the Monaco Grand Prix, where Verstappen was pushed hard by Fernando Alonso for pole position and the race victory.
"Certainly, if you look at a race like Monaco, Fernando's lap there was phenomenal," said Horner. "It took something extra special from Max: I think he hit every barrier in the last sector to take that pole position, which is obviously so critical there.
"So, at Monaco, there were already signs that street circuits were a challenge for us. Azerbaijan as well was more of a challenge. I think that there have been some short corner circuits that have posed some issues for us."
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Horner said that confirmation of its short corner problems means Red Bull can give some thought to addressing it for 2024, but he was equally aware of how difficult it was to deliver a car that was quick on all types of tracks and turns.
"It's something that obviously we'll be looking to address going forward because you have to have a car that can compete across a broad spectrum of circuits," he said. "And I think actually that's where RB19 has been pretty strong.
"But it's obviously finding that balance of how much you weigh in which particular area. Because, as we're seeing behind us, circuit to circuit, different cars are suiting different venues.
"So to have one that fits the whole envelope and covers the whole envelope is very, very tricky."
The underlying characteristic of the RB19 means that, even if Red Bull went back to Singapore knowing what the problem was, it probably would not automatically dominate.
"There's never a silver bullet with any of these things," he said. "It's a combination of how is your interaction with aerodynamics and mechanical set-up? It interacts, obviously, with the tyres and the layout of the circuit.
"I think we'd be probably a little different to where we started, but there's a lot of lessons that we've taken out of that."
Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin
F1 teams concerned by low temperatures in Las Vegas
Latest news
Nemechek passes Kligerman, wins Texas Xfinity race
Nemechek passes Kligerman, wins Texas Xfinity race Nemechek passes Kligerman, wins Texas Xfinity race
Bubba Wallace takes pole position for Texas Cup race
Bubba Wallace takes pole position for Texas Cup race Bubba Wallace takes pole position for Texas Cup race
McDowell leads NASCAR Cup practice at Texas; Bell spins
McDowell leads NASCAR Cup practice at Texas; Bell spins McDowell leads NASCAR Cup practice at Texas; Bell spins
Marquez will take Honda's interests into account while finalising MotoGP future
Marquez will take Honda's interests into account while finalising MotoGP future Marquez will take Honda's interests into account while finalising MotoGP future
How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation
How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.