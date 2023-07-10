Subscribe
Previous / British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Next / Russell: Leclerc was borderline with “questionable” British GP defending
Formula 1 / British GP News

Red Bull: Perez's championship position is relieving pressure

Red Bull has implied Sergio Perez’s position is not under threat while he occupies second in the Formula 1 championship and the team is ‘not planning’ to promote Daniel Ricciardo.

Matt Kew
By:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

The Mexican driver failed to reach Q3 for the fifth grand prix qualifying session in a row last weekend, as he landed 15th on the grid for the 2023 British GP before battling back to sixth. 

He now sits 99 points behind team-mate Max Verstappen in the standings. Meanwhile, Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso trails Perez by 19 points in third. 

But Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said Perez is not under immediate pressure to retain his seat, with his championship position a major factor in determining his security. 

Asked if he was concerned over Perez’s form, Horner said: “At the moment, he’s running second in the championship and he’s extended his lead over Fernando [at Silverstone]. 

“We’ve got a good car, but we’ve got to make sure that we’ve got both cars in contention.” 

Horner says Perez “needs an arm around his shoulder”. He also backs the driver to regain his form and the team must help in“trying to make sure it happens as quickly as possible.” 

Horner reckons this can happen in the forthcoming Hungarian GP owing to Perez’s race recovery at Silverstone, including his impressive Stowe pass on Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: James Sutton / Motorsport Images

Horner continued: “If you look at his pace in the last stint, he was right there. 

“It’s frustrating for him that he’s having to fight back all of the time, but he’s just got to sort his qualifying out on the Saturday and as a team, we’ll do our best to support him on that.” 

Given Perez’s weak qualifying performances, the significance of reserve driver Ricciardo’s Silverstone three-day tyre test aboard the RB19 this week has been thrust into the spotlight. 

But Horner reckons there is no plan for eight-time GP winner Ricciardo to return to the frontline with Red Bull. He said: “It’s going to be great to see him back in a Red Bull car and seeing what he can, where he's at. Both on pace and mentally, physically and to get his feedback on this car as well. 

“So, I think it's a good opportunity for him to get back behind the wheel of a car that's just won the British Grand Prix. 

“[Promoting Ricciardo to the race team] is not something that we're planning, that's for certain.

Read Also:

“But it was right to give him the opportunity this year to remain within the team and keep him around the sport. It would have been a loss to the sport for him just to disappear. 

“I didn't recognise Daniel over the last couple of years. So, I'll be very interested to see what kind of job he does.”

shares
comments

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Russell: Leclerc was borderline with “questionable” British GP defending
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing"

Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing"

Formula 1
British GP

Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing" Verstappen: Changing F1 order behind Red Bull "very confusing"

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

Formula 1
British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Sergio Perez More from
Sergio Perez
Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Formula 1

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Unwell Perez felt "very weak" during F1 Austrian GP weekend

Unwell Perez felt "very weak" during F1 Austrian GP weekend

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Unwell Perez felt "very weak" during F1 Austrian GP weekend Unwell Perez felt "very weak" during F1 Austrian GP weekend

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return

Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return

Formula 1

Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

Formula 1
British GP

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

Latest news

Alpine's first 2023 WEC podium at Monza "a huge relief"

Alpine's first 2023 WEC podium at Monza "a huge relief"

WEC WEC
Monza

Alpine's first 2023 WEC podium at Monza "a huge relief" Alpine's first 2023 WEC podium at Monza "a huge relief"

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

F1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild Why Red Bull's patience wore even thinner with de Vries amid Ricciardo's rebuild

F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more

F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more

F1 Formula 1

F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more F1 driver mid-season swaps - Schumacher, De Vries, Verstappen and more

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza

WEC WEC
Monza

10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza 10 things we learned from the 2023 WEC 6 Hours of Monza

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe