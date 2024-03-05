Red Bull praises Perez for not getting "destroyed by Verstappen" in Bahrain
Red Bull has hailed Sergio Perez’s start to the Formula 1 season as a “big achievement” after he was not completely blown away by team-mate Max Verstappen.
Podium: second place Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Content Pool
Although Perez finished the Bahrain Grand Prix 22.4 seconds behind Verstappen, his race had been compromised by a lowly grid position that left him trapped behind George Russell and the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz early on.
But once he had made his way forward, Perez found a run of pace that suggested he is more on top of this year’s RB20 than he had been of the team’s 2023 challenger at times last year.
As the Mexican bids to impress his bosses enough to earn a race contract for the 2025 season, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has said he took heart from the fact that his driver was not “destroyed” by Verstappen.
Asked by Motorsport.com about if Perez’s pace was what the team wanted to see, Marko said: “Yes, it was a very good race for him. Don’t forget that he was stuck behind the Mercedes and Ferrari cars for a while, but once he was in free air he showed competitive lap times.
“But yes, he has Max as his team-mate. So not to be destroyed by Max is already a big achievement.”
Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey, Chief Technology Officer, Red Bull Racing, celebrate in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also reckoned that Perez’s performance in Bahrain was exactly what the squad wanted to see from the Mexican.
Asked after the race if there was a minimum target that Perez had been given to have a chance of extending his contract, Horner said: “There's no set criteria. He's got to do enough to earn that seat, and days like today are exactly what he's got to deliver.”
Perez feels that the concept change Red Bull has made for this season is one that is delivering for him, as he says the step forward is noticeable from the cockpit.
“I think it was definitely a risk to change the concept, but everything has been working,” he said. “The car, it's very similar balance-wise to what we had last year but it’s just better in all regards.
“But we're still learning our new car like everyone is. So, I think when we take it to very different circuits, we're going to be learning a lot. Hopefully we keep this progression going and we are able to develop the car stronger than our rivals.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Mercedes won't rush F1 driver decision amid Verstappen rumours
Mercedes won't rush F1 driver decision amid Verstappen rumours Mercedes won't rush F1 driver decision amid Verstappen rumours
Verstappen: Red Bull continuous gains key to beating Ferrari to Bahrain F1 pole
Verstappen: Red Bull continuous gains key to beating Ferrari to Bahrain F1 pole Verstappen: Red Bull continuous gains key to beating Ferrari to Bahrain F1 pole
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy
Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy
Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays
Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
Latest news
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
Game-changing Saudi Arabia venue set to "push the boundaries" of motorsport
Game-changing Saudi Arabia venue set to "push the boundaries" of motorsport Game-changing Saudi Arabia venue set to "push the boundaries" of motorsport
Changes to WRC formats and service parks to begin in 2025
Changes to WRC formats and service parks to begin in 2025 Changes to WRC formats and service parks to begin in 2025
The next F1 hopefuls hoping to follow Lawson's footsteps in Japan
The next F1 hopefuls hoping to follow Lawson's footsteps in Japan The next F1 hopefuls hoping to follow Lawson's footsteps in Japan
Prime
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory
The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments