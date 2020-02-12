Formula 1
Formula 1
Red Bull shows off its 2020 F1 car

Red Bull shows off its 2020 F1 car
By:
Feb 12, 2020, 9:04 AM

The Red Bull Formula 1 team has offered a first look at its 2020 car.

Red Bull's new Honda-powered challenger, the RB16, has been showcased online ahead of its first shakedown run at Silverstone later on Tuesday.

Unlike last year, when its car was first showcased in a red camo livery, Red Bull has opted to display the RB16 in its traditional colours.

The new car will be campaigned by Max Verstappen, who has signed a new deal that will keep him at Red Bull through the 2023 season, and Alex Albon.

Verstappen will be driving the car in the Silverstone shakedown, while Albon will make his debut behind the wheel of the RB16 in Barcelona pre-season testing.

Honda's progress and a change in philosophy to avoid what had become an all-too-familiar slow start to the season has left Red Bull convinced it can mount its first sustained title challenge of the hybrid era this year.

Red Bull becomes the fourth team to offer a major glimpse of its 2020 car, following images of the new Haas, Mercedes' livery reveal on its '19 car and Ferrari's full car launch.

The RB16 retains prominent branding from Aston Martin in what will be the British manufacturer's final year as Red Bull's title sponsor, ahead of its 2021 link-up with Racing Point.

Slider
List

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
1/8

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
2/8

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
3/8

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
4/8

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
5/8

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
6/8

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
7/8

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Racing RB16

Red Bull Racing RB16
8/8

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

F1 set to abandon April date for Chinese GP

F1 set to abandon April date for Chinese GP
Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen, Alex Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Red Bull shows off its 2020 F1 car
F1

Red Bull shows off its 2020 F1 car

F1 set to abandon April date for Chinese GP
F1

F1 set to abandon April date for Chinese GP

Tech insight: How “extreme” Ferrari plans to avoid 2020 false dawn
F1

Tech insight: How “extreme” Ferrari plans to avoid 2020 false dawn

Tech analysis: What’s new on the Ferrari SF1000
F1

Tech analysis: What’s new on the Ferrari SF1000

Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021
F1

Ferrari: Vettel, not Hamilton, is "first choice" for 2021

