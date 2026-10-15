Formula 1 Singapore GP
Red Bull reveals striking white F1 race suits for US GP as fans call for matching livery
Red Bull has unveiled special white race suits for the United States Grand Prix
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 9:38 AM
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Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Red Bull has unveiled all-white race suits for the upcoming Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, hinting that a matching one-off livery could also be introduced for the race at the Circuit of the Americas.
Four-time champion Max Verstappen and his team-mate Isack Hadjar showed off the new race suits in a video shared on the team's social media platforms. The white design features bold blue accents and vintage-style sewn-on partner badges.
The new race suits have left fans calling for a matching livery. "WHITE BULL NOW?!?! PLEASE??!?!!" one fan commented, while another added: "Now do a similar livery with this."
"There's a special livery, right?" someone else posted, and another comment read: "Just remembered we've not had a special livery of the RB 22 this year... anything cooking in COTA?"
Further reactions included: "Oh my, please let the car be white!" and "VCARB's suits are white as well; how am I gonna find these guys on the track?"
The United States Grand Prix, scheduled for 23-25 October, will follow back-to-back grand prix wins for Verstappen. He dominated the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, claiming pole position for the sprint race, which he won, and pole position for the grand prix, which he went on to win for the first time in his career.
Despite its recent run of wins, Red Bull currently sits fourth in the constructors' championship with 332 points. Mercedes leads with 578 points, and Ferrari and McLaren follow in second and third with 444 and 339 points, respectively.
Verstappen is fourth in the drivers' standings with 221 points, 119 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli. Mercedes' George Russell is second and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is third. Hadjar is eighth with 97 points, having missed three grand prix weekends due to a wrist injury.
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