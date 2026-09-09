Red Bull signs Kimi Raikkonen’s son as junior driver

Robin Raikkonen, the son of 2007 Formula 1 world champion Kimi, has been signed to the Red Bull Junior Team.

Raikkonen was born on 27 January 2015 and has been active in karting since 2022, having competed in the Rotax Max Challenge, first in Switzerland, then across Europe. He also took part in the WSK Super Master Series last year. In both cases, that was in age-appropriate categories.

“We are all thrilled and excited that Robin has been chosen to further his racing path as a member of the Red Bull Junior Team,” Kimi Raikkonen was quoted as saying in the press release.

“Laurent and everyone else at Red Bull have been incredibly supportive throughout all our discussions. They offer a compelling and comprehensive programme to develop and nurture Robin’s progress over the coming years and provide him with all the experience required to develop his natural talent, which has amply been displayed in all his karting endeavours to date.

“Red Bull’s Junior Team has had years of incredible success. Its alumni include Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen amongst many others. It is thus with great humility that Robin joins this illustrious programme, and he will dedicate all his efforts to warrant the trust that Red Bull is placing in him.”

Robin Raikkonen Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull F1 team principal Laurent Mekies described Robin Raikkonen as “one of the most promising young drivers” of his generation, having “already demonstrated exceptional ability in karting”.

Mekies rhapsodically praised the young Finn for “his speed, racecraft and natural talent” as well as “his maturity, his calm approach and his clear focus on driving”.

“Our goal is to develop him step by step, without placing any unnecessary pressure on his shoulders,” the Frenchman added. “The path through motorsport is a long one, and we will give him the time, support and resources he needs to maximise his potential.

"We strongly believe that talent can thrive when supported by the right people, the right culture and the right environment. That is what we are committed to providing Robin as he continues his development. We are very much looking forward to taking the next steps in his journey together with Robin and his family.”

Robin Raikkonen joins nine other drivers in the Red Bull Junior Team, which is spearheaded by Formula 2 championship leader Nikola Tsolov, who is believed to be a favourite for a Racing Bulls drive in the 2027 F1 season.

Raikkonen's signing occurs as former Mercedes talent scout Gwen Lagrue prepares to take on a similar role at Red Bull.

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